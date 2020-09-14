100 Years Ago
Sept. 14, 1920
Eight public schools of Frederick county are teacherless. Three other schools, two of them high schools, need assistants. Pupils of the closed schools are being enrolled in institutions nearest to those for which Superintendent G. Lloyd Palmer has been able to obtain a teacher.
Work on the East Patrick street extension, under the direction of the State Roads Commission, is progressing favorably. Thirty-one men are employed removing trees an getting the street in shape for the concrete. The trees are first trimmed, then uprooted with a four-wheel tractor.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 14, 1970
Senator Joseph Tydings said he would not care if J. Glenn Beall gets the credit for the amendment and $15 million for a department of Health, Education and Welfare facility at Fort Detrick, if the amendment is approved quickly. Tydings labeled the amendment important for Frederick and crucial for Fort Detrick employees.
Dedication ceremonies for the new $37,000 wing of the Jeanne Bussard Training Workshop on West South Street were conducted Sunday afternoon, at the workshop site.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 14, 2000
Competition got underway at the Frederick fairgrounds Wednesday when the first of the household exhibits were placed in Building 9 for this year’s Great Frederick Fair. This year also marked the first time the fair board allowed contestants to register their handicrafts on the Internet through the fair’s Web site.
The city will add a third trash collection day for downtown businesses in response to criticism about the recent drop in service from daily to twice-weekly pickups, Frederick Mayor Jim Grimes announced Wednesday.
