100 Years Ago
Sept. 15, 1920
Martinsburg was surprised on Saturday by the sensational arrest there of Dr. M. Virginia McCone-Rossa and her husband, Dr. L.K. Rossa, proprietor of the Shenandoah Sanatorium, of that town, on the charge of performing an abortion on Mrs. Adrian Bowers, wife of George M. Bowers Jr. and son of Congressman Bowers, which resulted in her death several weeks ago. The accused were arraigned and were held under $5,000 bail. It is understood that a charge of second degree murder may be lodged against them.
The Frederick football team was organized last night at a meeting held in the Y.M.C.A. The meeting was the first held this year and officers of this year’s squad were elected. It is the plan of the local team to have the first game played in Frederick on October 2. The first practice of the season will be held on Friday evening at the high school grounds.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 15, 1970
What are believed to be human bones were unearthed Monday afternoon at a Parks Mill Road construction project. Workmen dug up two skull caps, a forearm bone and a hip joint at the site were excavation is being done for a house foundation, according to state police Tpr. Gary Beard. The property is owned by Exel M. Yingling, who told police he believes the area was formerly the site of a graveyard, about 1850. The site is located near the former Amelung Glass Works, which dates to the Civil War era.
William G. (Bill) Doty of Old Annapolis Road, production manager for WASH-FM Metromedia Radio in Washington, D.C., will “star” tonight on the “Beverly Hillbillies” on Channels 2 and 9 at 7:30 p.m. When the show was being shot on Washington location a few months ago, Doty was cast as the actor to stand-in for comedian Phil Silvers who couldn’t make it for the filming. Doty was also the “push” man in a nationally televised lawn mower commercial this summer.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 15, 2000
The Frederick Board of Aldermen completed the annexation of the Sanner Farm Thursday night and adopted a new zoning class designed to turn the old farm into a thriving mix of industrial and retail businesses. The 181-acre farm will become part of Riverside Industrial Park in eastern Frederick, extending the park north of Gas House Pike to the Monocacy River.
Because one committee decided they don’t need a pay raise, the Frederick County Commissioners have decided to ask a second. Only the second committee will be Frederick County voters.
