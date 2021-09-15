100 Years Ago
Sept. 15, 1921
Twenty-five empty cases, all labeled "Horsey Whisky," and with every evidence that they had been in their hiding place but a short time, were discovered yesterday afternoon by Sheriff William O. Wertenbaker, four Federal agents and Chas. T. Meyers, owner of Horsey's distillery, hidden in a clump of underbrush on the farm of Harvey O. Burrall, between the Fingerboard and Fountain Mills, in the vicinity of Monrovia. The discovery came at the end of a day of investigation and inserted the missing link in the chain of evidence woven around Bernard C. Russell, Baltimore, and William Hanson, Baltimore, who were arrested yesterday in Baltimore when their truck, laden with Horsey liquor, broke down at Monument and Constitution streets.
Kirby L. Rinker, a widely known and highly respected resident of Brunswick, and associate editor of the Blade-Times of that place, son of the late Reverend Henry St. John and Mary Rinker, died at his home in Brunswick on Tuesday morning in his 58th year following an illness of several years.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 15, 1971
Charles (Chuck) Hommey, 4-H and Youth Extension Agent, recently received the NACAA (National Agriculture County Agents Association) award given by New Holland Division, Sperry Rand Corp., for outstanding guidance in agriculture careers to the young people of this community.
J. Richard Triesler, former president of Barber and Ross, has announced that a newly formed company, the North American Housing Corporation, has acquired the modular home's division of Barber and Ross Company, including the firm's new manufacturing plant in Point of Rocks, and all its modular capabilities and contracts. Triesler has been named president of North American Housing, whose corporate headquarters will be on Rock Hall Road, Point of Rocks.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 15, 2001
Baker Park was a sea of red, white and blue Friday night as thousands turned out to remember the victims killed in terrorist attacks on Tuesday. There were little girls holding hands, young couples with babies, single people, Boy Scouts, motorcyclists in leather, older people with canes and a few in wheelchairs. They had one thing in common: All were proud, flag-waving Americans, refusing to let the terrorists get the last word.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A unanimous Congress gave rapid-fire approval Friday to a $40 billion down payment to help the nation recover from this week's terror attacks and retaliate against the people and governments responsible. Lawmakers also neared overwhelming passage of a measure to allow President Bush to exercise "all necessary and appropriate force" against the terrorist, their sponsors and their protectors.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Bush, vowing to "rid the world of evil," waded into the ruins of Tuesday's attacks in a flag-waving, bullhorn-wielding show of resolve. "I can hear you," Mr. Bush told hundreds of weary rescue workers Friday at the World Trade Center in New York. "The rest of the world hears you, and the people who knocked down these buildings down will hear all of us soon."
