100 Years Ago
Sept. 16, 1921
A delegation from Montgomery county and a delegation from Frederick county appeared before the state Roads Commission in their offices in Baltimore yesterday and urged that the roads commission, all of whose members were present, give their first consideration to the connecting link between Licksville and Dickerson, better known as the Buckeystown-Dickerson-Washington road. It was pointed out by the members of these two delegations that the completion of this link would provide another main highway to Washington.
New York, Sept. 15 — “Babe” Ruth broke his own world’s record for home runs here this afternoon against St. Louis when he cracked his fifty-eighth home run of the season, with one man on base.
In token of their appreciation of the members of the Frederick baseball team for bringing to the city its second Blue Ridge League bunting, local fans made up a purse that was given to the players before the majority of them left for their respective houses. A total of $445.25 was collected. The entire amount was pooled, and each of the 12 players received $37.10 as his share.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 16, 1971
The enrollment at Frederick Community College for the fall term has increased by 22 full-time students and 15 part-time students over last year, according to unofficial figures presented at the FCC Board of Trustees meeting last night. The 37-student hike brings FCC’s total enrollment to 1,212, of which 562 are full-time and 650 are part-time.
In conjunction with National Jogging Day, a county Jogging Day will take place Saturday. The event is being sponsored by the Frederick County Physical Fitness Commission. The one-mile course begins in front of Frederick High School. Participants should follow the towpath to the cement bridge, run directly to the boathouse, continue on the sidewalk to the Little League diamond, circle the towpath without crossing the red covered bridge, cross the wooden foot bridge, follow the path back to the cement bridge, circle and run back to the wooden bridge.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 16, 2001
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.