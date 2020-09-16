100 Years Ago
Sept. 16, 1920
A row of six or eight houses on East All Saints street, adjoining the Baltimore and Ohio station property and which was bought several years ago by the railroad, is being torn down. What improvements the Baltimore and Ohio contemplates, if any, is not known.
At the regular monthly meeting of the Board of Aldermen last night considerable time was devoted to street and drainage conditions, the abatement of nuisances and a general line of business pertaining to the interest of the city. City Clockwinder Webster H. Leid resigned his position to take effect September 17.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 16, 1970
J.J. Cramer, 43, Niagara Falls, N.Y., an ex-interior designer, has completed 12,000 miles in his “round-the-world” horseback ride, he said before a farmer offered him lodging between Frederick and Lewistown off U.S. 15 last night. Cramer said he left New York in 1969 and rode his western mustang, “Doc,” to Juneau, Alaska, arriving on March 1. He left Juneau on March 15, he said when interviewed outside Frederick yesterday. He plans to ride to Jacksonville, Fla., work on a freighter to Europe, visit Spain and Africa; travel through Europe and Asia; go to Australia, then Japan; returning by the Philippines and Honolulu.
The City of Frederick has been warned that quality of the water emptied into the Monocacy River after processing by the city disposal plant “needs correction” to satisfy both state and federal law.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 16, 2000
Countless hours of sweat and toil were replaced by smiles of pride for parishioners at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church in Urbana on Friday night. William Cardinal Keeler accepted the keys to the new church building on Price’s Distillery Road and handed them to the Rev. Thomas Polk who unlocked the doors. The two then led the congregation into the new building built on a 12-acre site along Md. 80.
A grandstand crowd filled the chilly air with loud applause Friday night at the Great Frederick Fair when Tara Kimberly Roberts became the new 4-H queen and Jonathan Poffenbarger was crowned king.
New estimates suggest that Frederick County’s population as of July was 202,012, an increase of 51,804 people or 34 percent since the 1990 census. The report also estimates a current 75, 297 housing units in the county.
