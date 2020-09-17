100 Years Ago
Sept. 17, 1920
New York — Fire Commissioner Drennan told Mayor Hylan that yesterday’s explosion in Wall Street was evidently caused by a bomb exploding in a horse-drawn wagon opposite the entrance to the United States Assay Office.
Several hundred New York Civil War veterans are at Sharpsburg today to participate in the ceremonies attending the dedication of the $29,000, 60-foot granite monument erected by the State of New York in memory of the soldiers of the New York military organizations that participated in the Battle of Antietam.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 17, 1970
A City Police “stake-out” for the “East Street light bulb breaker” proves successful Wednesday evening with police nabbing three youths with a “smoking BB gun” and a broken street light. The three boys were aged 17, 14 and 15 and taken into custoday. They were later released to their parents.
Early Wednesday, Cpl. Thomas Littleton was called to Barbara Street to stop a family feud between two youths who were battling it out with BB guns. The boys, aged 10 and 14, were turned over to their parents.
Frederick County needs rain. The newly-planted alfalfa crop is showing signs of extreme stress and the cut corn is drying out too fast. And aside from these hardships, September has been too hot for the liking of many county residents.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 17, 2000
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.