100 Years Ago
Sept. 17, 1921
George Martin, 35 years old, and his wife, Nettie Martin, Baltimore, are prisoners in jail here following their arrest in Baltimore Thursday, the former charged with robbing the Horsey Distillery and his wife being accused as an accomplice. Martin was identified by H.O. Burrall, according to authentic reports, as the man who superintended the storing of two truck loads of Horsey whiskey on his farm, where it remained from Saturday morning until Tuesday. He was also identified by Geo. Willing, guard at the distillery, as the man who stuck a gun in his face and helped to tie him up, and by George Dyer and Carl Snook as the man who halted their machine near Jefferson late Friday night, covering them with a gun and riding with them as far as Frederick, making them drive in the rear of a string of trucks. Mrs. Martin was identified as the one who checked up on unloading of the whiskey on the Burrall farm.
Mayor Gilmer Schley is on the warpath — in pursuit of trespassers on the city garbage dumping grounds in the northeastern section of Frederick. Not only have trespassers, so it is alleged, used the disposal grounds as a place to cast offal without authority of the city garbage collector, but someone has been responsible for setting fire to the rubbish.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 17, 1971
“I’ve hauled hay to and drunk beer from every brewery in Baltimore,” is the claim of John Phillip Dennis, who was born “on Butterfly Lane on Bill Howard’s farm” 97 years ago today. Dennis, a regular bench warmer in the park in front of the Frederick County Courthouse, has tales to tell of his start as a “very, very poor farmer” who eventually made what he calls “a little money.” He says he drinks about a pint of Lord Calvert (“that’s the ladies’ whiskey”) a month. “Whiskey is medicine. It was put here for a purpose,” he says, and launches into a tale of how a dying woman, given a little whiskey on his advice, sat up and said, “How are you?” A teaspoon a day with a glass of water is how he takes “his medicine.”
A. Irvin Renn, chairman of the [Great Frederick] Fair’s executive committee and machinery committee, thinks Frederick County has the only truly agricultural fair left. This year’s fair officially kicks off Monday at 8 p.m., when officials will crown the 4-H queen at the Frederick Fairgrounds grandstand.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 17, 2001
WASHINGTON — Vowing not to be cowed, President Bush pledged a crusade against terrorists Sunday as top administration officials zeroed in on Saudi exile Osama bin Laden and Afghanistan’s Taliban militia for possible retribution for last week’s terrorist attacks. “No question, he is the prime suspect. No question about that,” Mr. Bush said, brushing off a reported denial of responsibility by bin Laden.
Frederick County resident Chuck Rice decided Friday he would express his undying patriotism in light of Tuesday’s tragedies with a huge American flag tattoo on his back. “He came right in and plunked $400 on the counter and said it’s what he wanted,” Time Bomb Tattoos of Frederick tattoo artist Gordon Staub said Sunday. Mr. Rice could not be contacted for comment, but a picture of his newly anointed red, white and blue back speaks for itself. “God Bless America” is also written across his back. The work took about eight hours to complete.
Last Tuesday, when Derek Spector’s supervisor told him he would be acting duty officer of the day at his fire station in Arlington, Va., he went about business as usual. That is, until he heard an explosion and the firehouse shook.
The Frederick County resident soon found himself at the helm of the firefighting and rescue effort following a horrific incident at the Pentagon. When his unit turned the corner and he saw heavy fire and smoke coming from all five floors, he called for a second alarm. He didn’t know right away that an airline had crashed into the building.
