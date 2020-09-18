100 Years Ago
Sept. 18, 1920
A burglar scare threatened to terrorize the eastern section of the city last night about eleven-thirty. The chicken house of William D. Zimmerman, East Third street, was entered and the thief made his escape. It is not known how many of the chickens were taken. One of the hens dropped a soft shell egg as the thief crawled over the fence into the yard at the rear of the Grace Reformed church.
Baltimore won the International League pennant yesterday by defeating Reading 20-11. Not the score, but the fact of winning the game landed the flag for the Orioles for the second consecutive time. The Baltimore club has won 23 consecutive games and are now out for the world’s record of consecutive wins, which is held by the New York Giants.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 18, 1970
The fixed assets of the City of Frederick have increased by $13 million according to the latest appraisal, it was announced Thursday at the regular meeting of the Mayor and the Board of Aldermen.
A break in the sewerage line has forced Frederick Community College to alter occupancy plans for the new campus on Opossumtown Pike. Although the day scheduled will be delayed one week, the evening schedule will begin on Sept. 21 but at Governor Thomas Johnson High Schools.
Last June 3, a group of citizens from the Lewistown District met in Lewistown to discuss the establishment of a fire department in the area. From this meeting, a group of officers were assigned to organize the fire department. The department was named “The Lewistown District Volunteer Fire Department Inc.” and became incorporated on July 9.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 18, 2000
Singing the refrains of “When the Saints Go Marching In,” members of Quinn Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church marched from the Third Street sanctuary to their new Christian center Sunday evening, at Fourth Street and Chapel Alley. About 100 people filed into the newly refurbished center for the dedication service.
Frederick Community College officials expected to see between 300 and 500 people turn out for the school’s first ever homecoming celebration. The event also marked the 30th anniversary of the school’s current location on Opossumtown Pike.
Frederick County will be host through the week to a visiting delegation of Russians, thanks to the Rotary Club of Carroll Creek and the Library of Congress Russian Leadership Program. The visitors will spend the week touring many Frederick city and county schools, businesses and government offices as well as in the surrounding area.
