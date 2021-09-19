100 Years Ago
Sept. 19, 1921
A Washington concern was awarded the contract for constructing two miles of highway from the Emmitsburg stage road at St. Anthony's to Motters Station Road, the highway to be concrete.
Swerving to the side to avoid striking a horse and buggy, an automobile carrying a California license struck a roadside post in Jefferson yesterday. The car was damaged. A horse attached to the buggy driven by T.J. Castle, Jefferson, took fright of a freight motor on the H. and F. Railway siding. The horse and buggy swerved out in the road right in front of the Ford car. The driver of the car attempted to avoid a collision and drove his car off the road into a post. The driver of the car was uninjured. The horse was gotten under control.
There is an interesting legend connected with General Braddock with his march during the French and Indian War. It is still firmly held and believed by the persons in the vicinity. It is said that when Braddock left England, he had in his possession a chest containing 2,500 pounds in money and many jewels. This chest was carried with the general as long as possible, but he finally concluded to bury it. This he is said to have done on High Knob, one soldier and an Indian accompanying him at the time. The general was killed shortly after that, the soldier also fell in action, and the old Indian was killed by thieves while he was endeavoring to find the treasure. Credulous people have several times dug on the Knob in an endeavor to find the treasure, but to date, it has never been unearthed.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 19, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 19, 2001
NEW YORK (AP) — One week after terrorists brought down the World Trade Center, the mayor said there was virtually no hope left Tuesday of finding any of the 5,400 missing alive. The somber news from Mayor Rudolph Giuliani came just a few hours after the nation, led by President Bush on the White House lawn, paused for two minutes to honor the victims.
Government restrictions continue to halt 90 percent of small airplane traffic in the U.S., virtually silencing Frederick Municipal Airport and crippling fuel vendors, flying schools and the Airways Inn, among other firms.
When emergency workers at the Pentagon took a break from the grim work of uncovering the dead, they were met Tuesday night with the reassuring smile of Terry Sandy, a Frederick volunteer staffing the Red Cross emergency response vehicle at the scene. Ms. Sandy and two other Frederick volunteers, Karen Hargette and Sandy Robinson, have been working the 4 p.m. to midnight shift since Sunday as part of an American Red Cross disaster relief team. The trio helps supply food and comfort for the nonstop recovery effort.
