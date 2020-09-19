100 Years Ago
Sept. 19, 1920
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 19, 1970
A brand new item is ready to be marketed and Frederick, along with the Baltimore area, will be one of the first communities in the nation to have it. Its "invention" is aimed at solving one of mankind's most pressing problems — disposal of solid waste. Labeled a "Trash Masher," the electric household trash compactor was demonstrated by the lone retail distributor of the streamlined appliance in this area — Routzahn's Furniture & Appliances — at a special showing at the Francis Scott Key Hotel.
A total of 27 contestants will vie for the title of 4-H Queen of Frederick County for 1971 on Monday evening at the fair grandstand. The farm queen is judged on the basis of 4-H club achievement and such attributes as personality, social poise and appearance.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 19, 2000
Let them eat cake. Have your cake and eat it, too. Easy as pie. No matter how you word it, one of the greatest draws during The Great Frederick Fair is the annual 4-H cake, pie and bread auction. At Monday night's auction, the grand champion cake raised $3,200. Nine-year-old Sarah McGuirk's German chocolate grand champion cake took top dollar when Jim McKeever, Shari Wastler and Gigi Wagner partnered to create a monopoly on the cake market.
For the past 21 years, Catherine Few has dedicated her days to making life a little better for the residents at Citizens Nursing Home of Frederick. The 81-year-old woman puts in about 4 1/2 hours a day, six days a week volunteering at the home, lending some of her strength to those weakened by time.
After 27 years, Rogers Office Supply & Equipment Inc. will close at 110 N. Market St. in December. Archie and Carolyn Rogers said it is time for a slower pace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.