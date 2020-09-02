100 Years Ago
Sept. 2, 1920
Tomato growers in the section of Maryland where the fruit is largely produced are plowing under the crop, it is reported in Frederick, because of the impossibility of getting it to market.
Middletown Valley roads have not been entirely cleared of the wreckage wrought by the hurricane that swept through the eastern section of the valley on Tuesday afternoon. Trees yet blockade the road. Last night, a truck operated by Harry Brandenburg, Wolfsville, and owned by William Gouker, Wolfsville, crashed into a tree which completely blockaded the road at a point near the old Middletown Power House.
Trying to avoid hitting a machine which he saw coming up the road, Franklin Notnagle, of near Frederick, struck a hay carriage loaded with corn husks Tuesday evening and completely demolished his Paige car and wrecked the hay carriage on the Baltimore pike. Both were traveling in the direction of Pearl. No one was injured in the accident.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 2, 1970
The Department of the Army announced late yesterday that a reduction in force of 295 persons at Fort Detrick would be implemented shortly. The reduction had originally been announced for March 6 of this year but was deferred for five months pending a study of possible uses of the base for other purposes.
For the first time in its history, Mount Saint Mary’s College in Emmitsburg, the second oldest male Catholic college in the country, will go co-educational when classes begin today. The co-ed program will be a joint effort between the Mount and nearby St. Joseph’s College. One hundred thirty-one girls will attend classes at the college and will be shuttled back and forth by bus.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 2, 2000
Frederick County health services are feeling the pinch of a reduced number of nurse applicants to area hospitals, assisted living homes and even the county’s Health Department. A statewide shortage of nurses forced the creation of a Commission on the Crisis of Nursing through a General Assembly emergency bill last year.
Yard sale enthusiasts trying to make a buck off their junk along high-traffic areas like Crestwood Boulevard and Corporate Drive, be forewarned: Shut down your sales, or risk going to jail. Starting now, Frederick County sheriff’s deputies are stepping up their patrols as yard sale police.
A fast, cooperative multi-agency effort is credited with preventing an environmental nightmare in Ballenger Creek on Friday from an estimated 7,000-gallon paint spill. Firefighters who responded to an automatic alarm at McCormick Paints off Md. 85 found a flood of white latex paint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.