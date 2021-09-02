100 Years Ago
Sept. 2, 1921
With a crushed skull, a compound fracture of one leg, a foot crushed and badly bruised and lacerated all over the body, Gerlach Harman, 63 years old, an inmate of Montevue Hospital, the county home, died yesterday afternoon about 2:30 o’clock while being rushed to City Hospital after having been struck by the Thurmont trolley car, which leaves this city at 2 o’clock. Harman is deaf and could not hear the blast of the whistle of the approaching passenger trolley car.
The Mountaindale picnic, the last and one of the largest of the entire season, will be held in the woods near Mountaindale, just off the Thurmont Division of Hagerstown and Frederick Railway tomorrow. Dr. George M. Reavis, assistant state superintendent of education, will be one of the speakers of the address, which will deal largely with education and public school problems. Candidates for political office are expected to be on hand at this picnic, it being usually a field day occasion for politicians.
Wandering from the side of his father, Harold C. Rice, infant son of Mr. and Mrs. Pearson Rice, of near Lewistown, fell into a fish pond near the house last night and was drowned. The lifeless body of the infant was found a short time afterward by his father. He was aged 1 year, 6 months and 3 days.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 2, 1971
The Brunswick 4-H Club, Petersville Girls 4-H and Petersville Boys 4-H Clubs combined to make their fourth annual 4-H Fair, held in the Brunswick High School cafeteria, Aug. 30 and 31, a fine exhibit of the skills they have been learning. Forty-four participating members provided a total of 318 entries.
Lack of identification won a Frederick couple acquittal in District Court Thursday on a charge of taking 25 yards of topsoil from a local builder.
A leading story in last Sunday’s Miami Herald sports page tags Frederick’s Chuck Foreman as the University of Miami football player considered the “most explosive running back” by Hurricanes coach Fran Curci. “Chuck has the extra moves you don’t teach. You have to have the inbred,” Curci is quoted in the paper’s 1971 Football Section story. Foreman played offensive guard, defensive guard, tight end, a little defensive back and a lot of defensive tackle at Frederick High School.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 2, 2001
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
