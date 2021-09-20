100 Years Ago
Sept. 20, 1921
The Weather Man has faith in the beauty of Maryland’s weather. Nowhere in the world, he says, may finer cloud types be found than in the Old Line state. If the same beauty of sky coloring and cloud formation, which were colored by yesterday evening’s sun were seen in California or Italy, they would be referred to as “marvelous,” said the Weather Man.
The streets of Frederick were not constructed as prize rings and fistic exhibitions on the streets of this city are, therefore, under ban as some people found out to their sorrow last night. Up for trial before Justice Allan M. Wood last night were George Wallace and Neal Hall. They are said to have imbibed too strongly of Jamaica ginger or of some other drink containing more than half of one percent, and to have then engaged in a prize fight at the corner of South Market and All Saints streets.
Farmers throughout the county are busy cutting off corn. In some districts, much of this work has been completed, while in other sections it is being pushed with vigor. Notwithstanding unfavorable conditions, especially early in the season, the crop generally is better — with few exceptions — than was expected.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 20, 1971
Jews around the world began celebrating Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, at sundown on Sunday which was the first day of the Jewish month of Tishri. The celebration ends Tuesday at sundown. It is Year No. 5,732, and members of Frederick’s Beth Shalom Synagogue celebrated with services at Francis Scott Key Hotel.
Three badly burned bodies of Beckley, West Virginia, residents were found when a light plane crashed on South Mountain 3 miles north of Burkittsville on Saturday at 10 a.m., state police said. Officials at Beckley, West Virginia, airport, from which the plane took off Saturday at 6:30 a.m., identified one man as Terrill G. Todd, 49, the owner of Wilcox Manufacturing Co., one of West Virginia’s largest coal mining companies.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 20, 2001
The SFA Frederick Manufacturing Division has been awarded an $85 million contract to design, produce and deliver mobile food dishwashing centers for the U.S. Army. The Advanced Food Sanitation Center complements a mobile field kitchen capable of feeding 800 soldiers three meals a day, also under contract at SFA.
Fred Lulling was in a corner working intently on a Palm Pilot when he was called to the stage to do what he does best — swallow flames and sit in the electric chair. Mr. Lulling, known as Mephisto the Master of Fire, has been a showman for 41 years. Mephisto and David “Apocalypse” Gruen, the Human Blockhead, will do between 30 and 40 shows a day this week at the Great Frederick Fair.
