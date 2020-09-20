100 Years Ago
Sept. 20, 1920
The Bartgis family near Yellow Springs have had more trouble, this time resulting in the arrest of George and Luther Bartgis, who are charged with assaulting their father, Mathias Bartgis. Sheriff William O. Wertenbaker made the arrests Saturday. Warrants for the arrest were sworn out by the elder Bartgis, who claims that one of his sons struck him with a stone and the other threatened to shoot him. The young men, however, deny the charge.
A week of festivity at Brunswick for the benefit of the Volunteer Fire Company will begin at the town park this evening. The carnival company carrying a line of shows and other amusements arrived yesterday. In addition to the carnival amusements, dancing will be a feature each evening. Funds will be used to purchase a new automobile fire engine.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 20, 1970
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 20, 2000
More than 140 students and teachers at Middletown High School gathered near the flagpole at the football field just after sunrise Wednesday morning for a "Meet You at the Pole" prayer gathering.
The streets of Frederick will be host to a fantastic spectacle on Oct. 22 when the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Association of the 25th Battalion of Royal Fusiliers march through the city. The event will coincide with the arrival of a delegation from Glamorganshire in Wales, a county that wants to reach sister county status with Frederick County.
