100 Years Ago
Sept. 21, 1921
Considerable complaint has been heard among storekeepers lately in regard to “doubtful eggs.” A grocer stated yesterday that he had found from one to four “over ripe” eggs in almost every dozen he purchased recently and that he had heard the same complaint from other merchants. It was also said that a huckster, after purchasing a large lot of eggs, was obliged to throw away six dozen from one crate, all of which were absolutely bad.
Two “Saturday nights” a week is the proposal made by the United States Bureau of Education in launching a nationwide campaign for healthier children and teachers. The program of the health crusade will be read with keen interest by the bathtub companies, water meter manufacturers, toothbrush makers, dental cream outfitters, dairymen, truck gardeners and window cord specialists. The program includes: a full bath oftener than once a week, brushing the teeth at least once a day, sleeping long hours with windows open, drink much milk, eat vegetables and fruit every day, drink at least four glasses of water a day, no coffee or tea, and play part of the day out of doors.
Frederick is to have a Piggly Wiggly store. Definite announcement that this style of store, which has met with such success in other places, will be opened here was made Tuesday, with the location being in Dr. J.M. Goodman’s building on East Patrick Street The store was remodeled especially for the store, which is operated on the new method of shopping, self service.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 21, 1971
Miss Marsha Ahalt, a 16-year-old Middletown High School junior, was crowned 4-H Fair Queen last night at the 109th Great Frederick Fair.
Sheriff Richard O. Baumgartner attended a National Sheriff’s Association Conference near Philadelphia from Sept. 3-15 and returned with enthusiastic plans to involve the community in Frederick’s jail programs, the sheriff said Monday. “I hope to expand my policy of treating Frederick’s prisoners fairly and firmly by looking for assistance from the Community Action Agency, Social Services, a doctor, a psychologist, a drug and alcohol counselor, the bookmobile and, of course, the county commissioners,” Sheriff Baumgartner said.
Members of the Frederick County Parks and Recreation Commission Monday asked the county commissioners to appoint a director for the agency and to define a policy to guide development of Rose Hill Manor and other park facilities. Commission chairman Robert E. Klein commended parks superintendent John Tregoning, appointed by the county officials after they abolished the position of director of parks and recreation this spring. But, he said, a director is also needed primarily to handle the administration of federal and state grants.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 21, 2001
“I will not forget this wound to our country, or those who inflicted it. I will not yield. I will not rest.” — President George W. Bush
NEW YORK — The number of missing in America’s worst terrorist attack soared Thursday to 6,333, with hundreds of foreigners added to the list of victims feared dead beneath the crumbled World Trade Center. The number had been 5,422 for several days.
Fearing a biological weapon attack, there’s been a rush on gas masks and other survival gear in Frederick. And even though the masks sold at Sunny’s Great Outdoors Inc. on the Golden Mile are for novelty purposes only, customers have insisted on being on a waiting list for a new shipment.
County residents attending a redistricting meeting at Gov. Thomas Johnson Middle School on Thursday night overwhelmingly supported the option that sends students living in the Whittier subdivision to West Frederick Middle School and Frederick High School.
