100 Years Ago
Sept. 21, 1920
Caverns which are believed to exceed in extent those of Luray were discovered Saturday on the farm of Edward Hutzell, about a mile and a half west of Boonsboro by workmen blasting for stone to repair the Keedysville road. Workmen climbed down into the first cavern and discovered gigantic stalactites and stalagmites emerging from the roof and floor of the cave. They investigated further going from the first cave into another through a small passageway, the second being much larger than the first, until they had explored three of the compartments of the caverns.
This summer has certainly not been a good one as far as fishing is concerned. Since the beginning of the season the anglers of this county have been on a grouch and they have a just cause for their disagreeablenes. Several local men have voiced the same opinion about the fish not biting this season.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 21, 1970
Leon Underwood stared through darkened glasses at guests attending the first meeting of the Maryland chapter of the National League of families of American prisoners and missing in Southeast Asia, held Saturday at the Pythian Building. The veteran of Vietnam was blinded after stepping on a land mine ten days prior to his return to his West Seventh Street home. Underwood shared his experiences of his one year stint in the Asian country with the audience.
Falcon Coach Dick Shipley hardly played the role expected of a winning coach after Frederick routed Waynesboro Saturday night at McCurdy to remain unbeaten. Despite probably one of the most one-sided contests since the Chicago Bears routed Washington 73-0 in the 1940 NFL Championship, Shipley was far from overjoyed after the Falcon 57-0 win. “It was a very ragged game and the players know it,” a rather solemn looking Shipley said. Frederick had 96 yards in penalties, most in the fourth period when a fight also broke out.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 21, 2000
A temporary fix to Frederick County’s garbage problem — shipping it out of state — might become a long-term solution. Two consultants say a permanent transfer station, where local trash would be loaded onto trucks headed elsewhere, is the best remedy to extending the life of the county’s landfill. The dump, on Reich’s Ford Road, is filling up faster than expected. Once expected to last 16 more years, it could be at capacity in six.
It was years in the planning and at the center of much controversy, but construction of the Monocacy Boulevard bridge now nears completion and heralds a new era in the City of Frederick. The $4 million bridge is scheduled for completion in late December.
The explosion of a stink bomb this morning in a hallway at Brunswick Middle School sickened as many as 50 students and staff and forced the evacuation of the school’s 680 students to the high school next door.
