100 Years Ago
Sept. 22, 1921
Walter Decker, manager of the City Opera House, has written a letter to the Mayor and Aldermen asking that an ordinance be passed prohibiting ticket scalping in this city. Mr. Decker stated that every year, at fair time, scalpers follow the Myrkle-Harder show and take advantage of the public. In order to protect his patrons, he has requested the aldermen to provide a law that will subject this class of profiteers to punishment.
Wednesday, George B. Hoke, Ceresville, presented to The News-Post an ear of fine yellow corn. The ear measures 13 1/2 inches in length and is about 9 inches in circumference. It is of the “Prosperity” variety and is a fine specimen, considering the season. The News would be glad to receive other specimens from farmers who think they can compete with Mr. Hoke’s.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 22, 1971
In the roll call vote by which the Senate Tuesday passed a bill extending the draft law for two years, Sen. J. Glenn Beall voted for the measure, Sen. Charles McC. Mathias voted against it.
A Thurmont housewife spent nearly five hours in a locked closet Tuesday morning with her hands tied after two armed robbers looted her apartment and stole more than $9,000 — mostly in cash. She was freed shortly after 3 a.m. by her husband, who had returned from working in Hagerstown.
Some brisk, pre-fall weather last night failed to cool the enthusiasm of visitors to the first full day of the 109th Great Frederick Fair as crowds jammed the midway to participate in the games of skill and thrill. Fair officials reported record receipts from the gate, with $5,345.50 collected from general admission, parking and season ticket sales. In addition to the 4,812 who paid general admission, 871 paid to park their cars, and 18 more bought season tickets.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 22, 2001
WASHINGTON – The Pentagon committed more aircraft to the Persian Gulf and the gathering war on terrorism Friday as Afghanistan snubbed a demand from President Bush to turn over Osama bin Laden and others blamed for last week’s death and awesome destruction.
A power outage at the Great Frederick Fair left exhibit buildings without lights; animal stables without cooling fans; and some food vendors without precious refrigeration for an hour and 45 minutes Friday afternoon. Most soldiered through the inconvenience without incident, but it was the first time anyone could remember the electricity going out at the fair.
Nine beef cows were killed in the lightning storm that swept through the Adamstown area Thursday night, officials at Maple Lawn Farms said Friday. Dr. Nancy Keller of the Buckeystown Veterinary Hospital said Friday that she was called to the farm off of New Design Road Friday morning and found the nine cows that appeared to have “died simultaneously” while huddling together under a mature birch tree. Lightning apparently hit the tree and traveled to the animals, leaving scorch marks on some of them.
