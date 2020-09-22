100 Years Ago
Sept. 22, 1920
Announcement of the comparative standing of those who took the competition examinations for free scholarships to the Engineering School of Johns Hopkins University held September 17, was made Tuesday by Prof. John B. Whitehead, dean of the school. Results for Frederick county — (1) R. Kennedy; (2) M. Shipley; (3) C.G. Arnold; (4) J.P. Roelke; (5) M.L.R. Ranneberger.
Mr. Albert Austin Pearre has returned to the University of Virginia to resume his studies in medicine. Mr Pearre received his Bachelor of Science Degree last June.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 22, 1970
A statue-fountain was stolen from the entrance to Resthaven Memorial Gardens on Rt. 15N between Sunday night and Monday morning. Resthaven has tried to maintain an open gate policy until this incident which may force officials to reconsider. There will be a $100 reward for the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for similar crimes against any Frederick cemeteries, the cemetery spokesman said.
The county commissioners Monday agreed on a procedure for nominating five members to run for election to a charter writing board but deferred voting on specific names until their session today.
The president of the Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association, alleging “unsafe racing conditions, inadequate facilities and lack of fan support,” has called for the closing of the three half-mile thoroughbred tracks in Maryland. Fendell Claggett, association president, called for the consolidation of racing dates from the Timonium, Hagerstown and Marlboro half-milers into a unified meeting at one of the state’s three major mile horse tracks.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 22, 2000
Two fires in the city between 5 and 6 p.m. had fire companies scrambling Thursday. The first call came in at 5:14 p.m. for Fieldpointe Apartments on Fieldepointe Boulevard, said Capt. Fred Enns of the United Steam Fire Engine Co. The second call came at 5:57 p.m. at Fifth Street and Klinehart’s Alley.
The Frederick County Planning Commission recently approved with conditions a request to expand Frederick city by 86 acres. The annexation request however is expected back before the commission because petitioners and property owners, Hood College and Frederick Airport Park Associates, want to add another 34 acres upping the total to 120 acres.
