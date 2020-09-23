100 Years Ago
Sept. 23, 1920
Over the summer a new aristocracy has sprung up in Frederick county. Corn cutters in Frederick county are being paid from 18 to 25 cents per shock. With the corn standing straight, a laborer can and does cut anywhere from 40 to 60 shocks of corn a day, netting a daily wage of from $8 to $12.
The official announcement of the return of pre-war prices on all Ford products caused much favorable comment in this city yesterday. Automobile owners as well as the public in general regard the drop in the Ford schedule as one of the most favorable indications yet manifested of a break in prices that may be reflected in various lines of business.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 23, 1970
A crowd of 2,723 jammed the fairgrounds Tuesday as the 108th Frederick County Fair extravaganza complete with exhibits, rides and games, went into full swing. Today will be marked by visits from Governor Marvin Mandel and U.S. Senator Joseph D. Tydings, both seeking re-election in general elections in November.
There are 3,000 illiterate adults in Frederick County according to the 1960 census and someone is doing something about it. The Laubach Literacy Council of Frederick County hopes to reach more than 3,000 count adult illiterates and semi-illiterates as well as students who are below their grade reading level, to help them read and write better.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 23, 2000
The state’s Higher Education Committee has sent good news to Frederick County school officials. The first year grade point average for 1998 Frederick County graduates who attended Maryland colleges and universities was higher than the GPA for other Maryland students who attended in-state institutions, according to the Student Outcome and Achievement Report (SOAR).
The African Gray parrot that for 10 years greeted customers at Rick’s Fish and Pet Supply died a hero Thursday night, said the Frederick couple injured when a pickup crashed into the Golden Mile store, killing Bill the parrot. “That bird saved our lives,” said Rhonda Russo. She and her husband were playing with Bill, who repeatedly said “Come back” when they would walk away. The last time they walked away, Bill was silent. “I think he saw the truck coming and that’s why he didn’t say ‘Come back,’” Mrs. Russo said. “If he had called us back, we would be dead, crushed between the truck and the shelves.”
