100 Years Ago
Sept. 23, 1921
To date, 250 slogans have been turned into the Chamber of Commerce headquarters. The chamber is conducting a campaign to have as many slogans submitted as possible. The four best slogans will be put on signs that will be erected at the four main entrances into Frederick, thereby welcoming all strangers into this city. All of the slogans will be judged, and the originator of the best one will be awarded a prize of $10.
Three more men suspected of complicity with the robbery of the Horsey Distillery near Burkittsville, who were arrested in Baltimore some time ago, have been confined in the Frederick county jail, having been brought here Wednesday. These arrests bring the total number up to five. Four of those arrested are now in jail. A fifth, Mrs. George Martin, is out on $2,000 bail. Her husband is still occupying a cell in the county jail. It is understood that if any of those now in jail should ask to be released, their bond would be placed at $10,000.
Word was received in Libertytown that the body of William Bunke, of that place, a former member of Company A, will arrive in this country on Oct. 6 on the transport Washington. The deceased was killed in action in France in October 1918.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 23, 1971
Although Gov. Marvin Mandel left the state for an Alaskan hunting trip and was unable to attend Governor’s Day activities at the Great Frederick Fair. A record of 5,191 persons attended Wednesday.
Humble Oil will be permitted to develop three quadrants of the relocated Md. 75-Md. 144 intersection at New Market for commercial use, according to a decision by the Frederick County commissioners Wednesday. The county officials endorsed a compromise recommendation for rezoning at the controversial intersection submitted by attorneys for the town of New Market and Esso at a public hearing earlier this month.
Due to what the mayor and employees of the Frederick City Waste Water Treatment Plant on Gas House Pike deem an unfortunate occurrence as a result of the weather, persons residing in the Gas House Pike area, extending to Monocacy Village off East Street, have been forced to endure unpleasant odors caused by sewage dumped in nearby fields. A check of the fields from which the stench originated revealed mounds of waste materials surrounding smelly ponds of water. The waste material from which the odor reveals its source and type was described as “filler soilage cakes” by superintendent of the plant, James Showe, who said they were unable to be buried as is the reported daily routine. “Sure, we get complaints from the residents,” Showe admitted. “But until we get word from the city as to a better way of doing it, they’ll just have to bear with us.”
20 Years Ago
Sept. 23, 2001
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
