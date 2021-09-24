100 Years Ago
Sept. 24, 1921
Involving the expenditure of $900,000 and to extend three-quarters of a city block, announcement was made yesterday of a community project to erect a modern hotel. The statement was made by the Frederick Hotel Company, Inc., made up of business and professional men of the city and county. The new hotel absorbs the City Hotel. Its capacity will be 205 guest rooms with the possible expansion to 300 as the demand occurs. It will be one of the largest and most modern hotels in Maryland, outside of Baltimore.
Improvements of mail services to and from Frederick, insufficient for the needs of Frederick, is being sought by the Chamber of Commerce. Delays, which have caused real inconvenience to business houses of the city, were fully discussed last evening. The chief source of complaint was against Western Maryland Train No. 1 due at Thurmont at 5:51 o’clock each morning. This train, carrying New York, Philadelphia and New England State mail to this city, has established a record for missing connections with the Hagerstown and Frederick Railway Company train, due in this city before 7 o’clock each morning. Failure to make a connection at Thurmont means a delay of several hours in the distribution of mail in Frederick.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 24, 1971
Frederick tenpin bowlers were among the 51 persons from across the state attending the Certified-Coach Instructors school conducted at Terrace Lanes Tenpin Center. The school was held under the auspices of the American Junior Bowling Congress and conducted by the top instructor in the nation, Bob Mason, of Buffalo, New York.
A truck driver for Todd Steel at Point of Rocks has been cited for driving more than 1 million miles without an accident. James E. Gaynor was given an all-expense paid vacation by the company. In addition to the vacation for him and his wife, Gaynor was presented a gold engraved pen and pencil set and an engraved wall plaque indicating 1 million miles of safe driving.
As the school year opens, activities open, too. The Gold Dust Inn will have a free dance for Frederick Community College students this year on Sept. 30.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 24, 2001
The 139th Great Frederick Fair, which ended Saturday, was memorable, not only because of the ribbons, awards and entertainment but for the pride, patriotism and generosity among those involved, fair officials said. The mood of fairgoers was set on the day the fair began, Sept. 14, just three days after the worst act of terrorism ever on U.S. soil.
WASHINGTON — A solemn President Bush returned the American flag to full staff Sunday as the United States promised to lay out evidence making Osama bin Laden’s guilt in the terrorist attacks “very obvious to the world.” The administration scoffed at Taliban claims he cannot be found.
Eight members of the Skip Wizards jump rope team at Jefferson recently placed in the top 10 of their particular event at the United States Amateur Jump Rope Federation national competition at Disney World. Cited were Eric Cornell, Elizabeth Connelly, Christine Ulrich, Morgan Flynn, Courtney Hunt, and Erin, Kristen and Jamie Kelly.
