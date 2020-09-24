100 Years Ago
Sept. 24, 1920
In passing sentence in three cases yesterday afternoon Chief Judge Hammond Urner let it be understood that violators of the law need not expect leniency because they have families to support. “While it may be unpleasant for the court to carry out the mandate of the law under certain conditions,” he said, “the court has its duty to perform and a sworn obligation to meet.”
“The greatest thing ever accomplished in America was the passage of the Volstead Act and making America dry,” said Sam Small, the Southern evangelist in his lecture on “The Salvation of Uncle Sam” in the Methodist Episcopal church last night before a large audience.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 24, 1970
Arsonists apparently were responsible for a general alarm fire which nearly destroyed a two-story wood frame house at 311 Braddock Ave. Wednesday night. A preliminary police investigation indicated that a person or persons unknown poured kerosene on lumber beneath a porch to the rear of the house owned by John Nusz, and set the wood afire.
Georgia’s first black legislature member spoke to about 1,100 people in the Mount St. Mary’s gym last night in Emmitsburg. When asked what suggestions he had for integration in towns like Frederick, Julian Bond said that it takes the kind of force involved in community sentiment and moral involvement to achieve integration. If there is no whole-hearted support for integration, it will not be achieved, Bond said.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 24, 2000
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
