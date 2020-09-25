100 Years Ago
Sept. 25, 1920
Howard Warrenfeltz, son of Mrs. Soule Warrenfeltz of near Myersville, charged with attempting to criminally assault Mrs. Viola Palmer, of the same locality, was found guilty by a jury yesterday afternoon of assault and battery. He was remanded to the custody of the sheriff and in all likelihood will be sentenced this morning. Warrenfeltz was indicted by the recent grand jury on several or more charges, including rape.
Noted geologists will visit the caverns found on the land of E.E. Hutzell, the Hagerstown banker, and make an investigation. Pending the arrival of the geologists the cave has been closed in order that vandals cannot enter and destroy the beautiful rock formations. Crowds hearing of the discovery of the cavern flocked to the scene and on Sunday much work of vandalism was reported. Many pieces were broken off the rock formations.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 25, 1970
The City of Frederick has started rather unique condemnation proceeds on a parcel of land located north of the Municipal Airport where high trees are said to interfere with the airport operation. The condemnation suite was filed on a 312-acre area which is north of the airport and extends north across the Monocacy River.
Damage was estimated at nearly $4,000 and a 16-year-old student was charged twice by city police in a seven-car pileup on the Governor Thomas Johnson High School parking lot Thursday at 8:12 a.m. Pfc. Gerald Koogle charged the teen with failing to reduce speed to avoid a collision and with speed greater than reasonable and prudent and issued $28 summonses on each county.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 25, 2000
The phrase “singing for your supper” took on a whole new meaning Saturday when the first ever “Singing-For-A-Shelter Hymn-a-thon” for the homeless took in more than $30,000 for a permanent cold weather shelter. Organizers of the event and members of the Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs agreed the event was a tremendous success.
The county’s Youthful Offenders Program received a little more support and recognition Saturday as it became the beneficiary of the annual “Fish Race.” The race combines fishing and bike riding.
About 600 people helped raise nearly $90,000 Sunday through the annual Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk.
