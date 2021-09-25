SATURDAY
100 Years Ago
Sept. 25, 1921
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 25, 1971
Putting out a fire in a metal shack at the N.W. Etzler Company, Inc., an asphalt plant on East South Street, Friday afternoon, firemen carefully avoided a pit below the shack containing 18,000 gallons of liquid asphalt. The shack and motorized electrical equipment were damaged in the blaze, fire officials said.
WASHINGTON — The Environmental Protection Agency has asked the Army to look for a different way to dispose of anticrop warfare agents because of “adverse public reaction” to plans for dumping them into Maryland’s Monocacy River at Frederick.
Clear skies and temperatures in the crisp 60s today promise a good day for the closing of the Great Frederick Fair. Prize-winning animals and farm produce, games and rides on the carnival midway will be highlighted with Jack Kochman’s Hell Drivers. An estimated 8-10,000 children jammed the fairgrounds Friday as county schools closed down and children were admitted free to the fair. “It’s the biggest crowd I’ve ever seen,” said city policeman R.J. Ashton, who has patrolled the fair for four years. Almost 10,000 adults joined the children Friday to hear Hank Williams and the Cheatin’ Hearts, dunk notable Fredericktonians and buy and see the 4-H Animal Sale.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 25, 2001
With each passing day, Jennifer Vauk’s world was becoming brighter and brighter. She and her husband, a U.S. Naval Academy graduate, who worked in a physics laboratory, had one young son, Liam, and were expecting another child in November. Darlene Claypoole seemed destined for happiness as well. She was seeing a U.S. Army officer and former school teacher who was perhaps best known for his kindness. Ron Vauk, 37, and Bill Ruth, 57, both of Mount Airy, were killed when a hijacked plane crashed into the Pentagon. The town has come together in a show of support that will include shaping the upcoming annual Festival on the Ridge around the memories of the victims.
COLLEGE PARK — At least two tornadoes ripped through suburban Washington on Monday, and one killed two students on the University of Maryland campus and injured at least 50 others in the area, officials said. Several buildings were also damaged when the tornado touched down about 5:20 p.m.
Jarrett Remsberg, Middletown, is so excited about the Discovery Channel choosing him as one of the 40 contest finalists for this year’s Young Scientist Challenge, he almost bounces on his mother’s sofa when talking about it. It’s an “amazing adventure,” he said. Jarrett, 12, is not only excited he’s one of the finalists, he’s happy that he has a shot at winning the Young Scientist grand prize during the contest’s final rounds in Washington next month.
SUNDAY
100 Years Ago
Sept. 26, 1921
Unless heavy rain comes before the middle of October in the forest sections of the state, Maryland will have one of the worst years for forest fires that it has ever had, according to State Forester F.W. Beasley. Inspections made by the forest wardens of the State Board of Forestry show that the timber stands are exceptionally dry.
Although autumn has arrived officially, warm summer weather still persists, and the temperatures presiding are still the highest known for the month of September since the observer has been keeping the records. Yesterday, the mercury remained above 70 almost the entire day.
Arrangements were made for two high school soccer leagues in Frederick county at a meeting of the high school principals held Saturday morning. One league will be composed of teams representing Frederick, Middletown, Brunswick and Thurmont high schools. Teams representing Emmitsburg, Myersville, Walkersville and New Market high schools will make up the other circuit.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 26, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 26, 2001
The 100th anniversary of Brunswick High School will be celebrated Saturday with an afternoon open house at the school, complete with a walk down memory lane, followed by an evening dance at the Brunswick Fire Hall. The current school at 101 Cummings Drive opened in the fall of 1965, but the original high school was located in one room of a building at the corner of Sixth Avenue and East Potomac Street. The building also housed a store and was used as a residence.
NEW YORK — The last standing pieces of the World Trade Center towers — a seven-story twisted metal ruin that has come to symbolize the terrorist attacks — will be carefully removed and saved for possible use in a memorial. The remnants of the south tower — the one struck by the second jetliner and the first to collapse — have been captured in scores of photos of ground zero since the Sept. 11 attack on the twin 110-story towers.
Disaster relief efforts in light of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks continue in the Frederick area, including a benefit basketball game with proceeds going to the American Red Cross.
