100 Years Ago
Sept. 26, 1920
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 26, 1970
The largest crowd in history attended the annual 4-H Club sheep, swine and beef sale at the Great Frederick Fair Friday afternoon. A total of 71 animals were auctioned. Two local businesses were the largest purchasers. Carmack's Market purchased 13 animals and Safeway Supermarket purchased 10. The Grand Champion steer, belonging to Pamela Miller, Gravel Hill Road, Woodsboro, was purchased by Red Horse Steak House for $2,496.
A four-year-old boy took the car out for a spin Friday afternoon and, before his short drive ended, caused some $1,225 damage to his father's car and three other vehicles. Harvey Carmack III put himself into the driver's seat of his father's 1962 sedan on East Seventh Street, put the gearshift in neutral and the car drifted downhill and across the street, striking a 1965 sedan. The child was not injured and no charges were preferred.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 26, 2000
About a week after Marcos W. Vargas first birthday, Frederick County District Court sent the boy an unexpected present — notice of failure to appear in traffic court and suspension of his driver's license if he didn't pay $340 in fines. The boy's father, William T. Vargas, was rattled. "How come this happening?" Mr. Vargas said Monday as he and his son headed to the Motor Vehicle Administration in Frederick to clear up that matter.
An arson task force is looking into suspicious blazes at a Frederick auto business and a townhouse in Montgomery County both caused by the same man. Flammable liquids are believed to have been used in the weekend fires, said the Montogmery County fire marshal.
