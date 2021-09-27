100 Years Ago
Sept. 27, 1921
The cost of building materials continues to be high, discouraging any building projects that people desiring to own their own homes may have. In spite of this, new homes are going up in Frederick, especially in the College Park section. But building operations as a whole are at a standstill, awaiting the return of normal conditions.
A barn on the farm of Guy Blank, a mile northeast of Thurmont, was destroyed by fire of unknown origin Sunday afternoon. A small quantity of hay and some farming implements also burned. The origin of the fire is a mystery. No one was seen to enter or come from the building before the fire was discovered, and Mr. Blank is at a loss to surmise what started the flames. The loss is estimated at $1,000.
District Game Warden Louis Etchison is suffering from a broken right arm sustained in cranking his Ford automobile.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 27, 1971
The U.S. Army, according to a statement issued Friday by the Pentagon, has decided against disposing biological warfare waste now at Fort Detrick by dumping the material into the Monocacy River. The Army has decided instead, the Pentagon’s statement contained, to burn the waste materials and bury the remains somewhere on the grounds of Fort Detrick.
WASHINGTON — The Senate Labor Committee is proceeding with plans to try to boost the $1.60-an-hour minimum wage to $2.25 even though this might run afoul of President Nixon’s Phase 2 economic program. Sen. Harrison A. Williams Jr., D-N.J., the committee chairman and chief sponsor of the $2.25 proposal, said, “The present minimum does not even provide a poverty-level income.”
20 Years Ago
Sept. 27, 2001
East County High School will be built a year earlier than originally planned, then filled with Linganore High School students who need a temporary school while LHS is being remodeled, county school board members decided Wednesday. East County, to be built in the Lake Linganore area, was going to open in 2008, but construction will now begin in 2005 and the school will open in 2007. Linganore High parents have complained the school is overcrowded and old-fashioned, and in the recent past, the roof has leaked, the restrooms have had problems, and the school has had pests, among other things.
The City of Frederick will collect a nifty $962 as its share of the settlement from the state’s toilet paper lawsuit, Attorney General J. Joseph Curran Jr. recently announced. The lawsuits allege that six large manufacturers conspired to fix prices and overcharge for commercial sanitary paper products. After two years of litigation, the companies have agreed to pay $150,000 in cash to be divided among 44 Maryland jurisdictions and $500,000 in paper products for the state.
