100 Years Ago
Sept. 27, 1920
A Ford touring car, belonging to Norman B. Allison, was stolen before ten o'clock and up until late last night had not been found. The machine was parked on East Church street some time after nine o'clock and when Allison returned he found his machine gone.
John W. Mitchell, alias John Connelly, alias John Miller; Joseph Thomas and Clarence Adams, the alleged Sandy Springs Bank robbers and murderers, were brought to this city yesterday morning from Baltimore and lodged in jail for the trial, which begins this morning.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 27, 1970
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 27, 2000
Pressure from City Hall to make the Weinberg Center for the Arts more profitable and self-sufficient may force the Fredericktowne Players off the stage. The community theater group says a recently announced shortened winter schedule and fee hike could mean curtains for the Players long relationship with the city-owned theater.
The doors at Md. 355's Diamond Factory Outlet closed earlier than expected Tuesday after three thieves grabbed a large number of loose diamonds from the premises about 4 p.m. The trio jumped into a dark-colored SUV at a car dealership next door before heading out on Md. 355 in the area of Grove Road, eluding Maryland State Police cruisers and deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.
