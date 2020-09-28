100 Years Ago
Sept. 28, 1920
Frederick county saw its first “real gunmen” yesterday when Clarence J. Adams, Camden, N.J., Joseph Thomas Penderghast, alias Gunman Joel and John Mitchell, New York, under heavy guard, filed into the courtroom. The crowds gaped and stared. Their morbid interest in the three accused men lasted the entire day.
Breaking a heat wave of five days duration a storm last night swept Western Maryland, putting power lines out of commission. Heavy rain was reported throughout Fredrick, Washington and Baltimore counties. The power lines of the Hagerstown and Frederick Railroad were crippled at 11 o’clock.
The trial of the Sandy Springs robbery and murder cases brings to mind other famous murder cases that have been tried in the local court. During the last 40 years, or since 1880, there have been three men who have been found guilty of murder in the first degree in the local court and have been hanged in the Frederick county jail. They were Felix Muunshower, William Leonard and Cephas Overs.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 28, 1970
The dry spell which has plagued Frederick County since the middle of July was ended Sunday with one of the heaviest rainstorms we have seen since the beginning of the summer. Frederick residents were pleased with more than half-inch rainfall.
The last of the 240 pots of the pot lines of Eastalco Aluminum Co. was phased into operation at 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning, signaling the end of the start-up period for production which began last April 1.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 28, 2000
Starting Oct. 1, Frederick County Board of Education members get a pay raise and benefits. The boost in compensation is the result of a bill passed during the General Assembly session that ended a disparity between appointed members of the board and the new members who will be elected in November. All seven members of the board will be paid $2,500 a year plus health benefits. Currently the board president receives $1,500 and other members receive $1,000. None receive health benefits.
Frederick’s aldermen Wednesday pledged $10,000 to help restore three murals in the “Angels in the Architecture” series, a collection of paintings in an ultra-realism style that adorn building walls downtown. The Angel works and the related Community Bridge murals, which together have cost the city $175,000, have garnered national and international acclaim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.