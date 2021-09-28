100 Years Ago
Sept. 28, 1921
World War veterans who are now patients at the State Sanatorium at Sabillasville will be treated to a musical and literary entertainment Thursday evening given under the auspices of the Francis Scott Key Post of the American Legion. The entertainers are usually accompanied by others from Frederick who go out to see the patients and give them a word of cheer.
Maryland stands at the head of the list of states in the production of tomatoes, according to preliminary figures from the 1920 census made public today. Maryland also stands second in the number of acres of land devoted to the production of vegetables. California heads the list, with New Jersey third.
During the boom of Brunswick, 27 years ago, and when William Jennings was building his home on A street, his hammer disappeared. He spent much time looking for the article and finally decided it must have been stolen and had not changed his mind about it until one day last week, when a force of painters were busy preparing to paint the residence, one of the cornice boards, having decayed, the old board was removed for the purpose of making necessary repairs. When the board was removed, there lay the carpenter’s hammer, where he had left it laying under the roof. Mr. Jennings is not only glad to have his hammer again but rejoices in the fact that he was mistaken about it being stolen.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 28, 1971
The Sertoma Club of Frederick joined with others throughout the South Atlantic region Monday in presenting the international service club’s highest award to President Richard M. Nixon. Heading the local delegation to the White House to present the award (received by Presidential assistant Mike Farrell in Nixon’s absence) was local club president Ronald W. Shafer.
There must be a still on the hill somewhere, Mr. Revenuer Man. A very big still. An unknown amount of raisins, 200 pounds of yeast, and 400 pounds of sugar were taken from Smith Bakeries Inc., in Ladiesburg, last weekend, state police said. The thief apparently came in through an unlocked window and left with $89.50 worth of very select cooking ingredients.
A cow in Emmitsburg stepped on a man Monday evening and broke his ankle. John Little, age 35, was listed in satisfactory condition at the Annie Warner Hospital, Gettysburg.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 28, 2001
CHICAGO — President Bush asked the nation’s governors to post National Guard troops at airports Thursday as a first step to take federal control of airline security and coax Americans back into the skies. In addition, many more in-flight air marshals would be trained, and a federal agency would be set up to oversee the screening of passengers and luggage.
Declaring a war against what its members view as inappropriate, irresponsible government, the Defenders of Citizens Rights, Inc., held its first organizational meeting Thursday. The product of growing opposition to proposed downzoning of more than 3,000 acres of land north of the City of Frederick and abutting U.S. 15, the group promises to push an agenda that will ensure all of Frederick County residents’ rights are upheld.
