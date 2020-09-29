100 Years Ago
Sept. 29, 1920
The trial of the alleged Sandy Springs bank robbers and murderers has created more interest in this city and county than any other former trial during the past decade. People have stopped work to pack the courtroom to hear the testimony of the various witnesses and then to discuss the happenings of the day at the supper table in the home.
A force of hands under the direction f Walter A. Baker are busy painting the exterior of the City Hall.
Joseph Colliflower, a son of the late John T. Colliflower, of Graceham, was struck by an automobile near Cleveland, Ohio, in which city he resided, and injured so badly that he died. His body was taken to the home of his brother-in-law, Clarence Ott, at Gettysburg, Pa., and thence to Thurmont, on Wednesday and interred in the U.B. Cemetery.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 29, 1970
The projected unemployment rate for 1970 in Frederick County is 4.2 percent, higher than last year’s rate of 3.3 percent. Both rates are lower than the national average. Frederick County is better off than Washington County, where the jobless rate has soared to about 8 percent.
Frederick Community College students reported to classes at their new Opossumtown Pike campus for the first time Monday. Community College president Dr. Lewis Stephens reported that students and faculty are extremely pleased with their new surroundings.
No objections were voiced at a public hearing Monday on an application by the Frederick County commissioners to operate an abandoned quarry on the Clemsonville Road as a temporary landfill for demolition materials, old tires and tree stumps. The Hobbs Quarry at the Michael Ryan Farm on the west side of Clemsonville Road will be used to supplement the county landfill on Reichs Ford Road.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 29, 2000
The calm opposition to Baker View Condos, the luxury condominiums proposed in Frederick’s historic district and backed by nearby residents who think it’s too big, the developer drastically redrew the blueprints. The condos, which would be located off Delphey Alley and front North Bentz Street across from Baker Park, were moved closer to North Bentz Street, flush with the sidewalk instead of centered in what is now a parking lot far from the street.
It’s safe to drink the water in Emmitsburg. At 11 a.m. Thursday, the “precautionary boil water notice” was lifted by the Maryland Department of the Environment and the Frederick County Health Department. “The satisfactory completion of a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink,” said Doug Wantz, superintendent of Emmitsburg public works.
