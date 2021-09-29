100 Years Ago
Sept. 29, 1921
The latest to be heard from in Frederick county to announce that they have been pinched by the removal of the Baltimore and Ohio westbound express are the lima bean growers of the county. Up until August 14, they had been hauling their beans to the post office in Frederick and sending them to Pittsburgh by parcel post. Until that date they were sent out on the 7:30 o’clock train and would arrive in Pittsburgh in time for the early-morning market. Large quantities of lima beans were being shipped daily, according to Postmaster J. Williamson, and everything was going along nicely when all at once the westbound train was canceled.
F. Lester Smith, East Second street, was racking his brain yesterday morning in an endeavor to learn the facts concerning a letter received by him at his home Tuesday containing nothing with the exception of a blank sheet of paper and a five dollar note. The bill was enclosed in a plain white envelope, and the address had been written by a black-ribboned typewriter. Mr. Smith said yesterday that he hadn’t the least idea where the money had come from or what it was for.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 29, 1971
Frederick County will be made a test case in the Maryland State Teachers’ Association’s efforts to retain teachers’ wage increases denied under the federal wage freeze. MSTA officials said Tuesday the Frederick case will be sent to the Philadelphia regional office of the Office of Emergency Preparedness this week by Governor Marvin Mandel’s State Commission of Personnel. Failing to obtain the raises through that office, the MSTA will sue for the raises in state or federal court.
Benjamin L. Shuff, chairman of the board and chief executive officer of the Farmers and Mechanics National Bank, announced Tuesday that the board of directors has elected Edwin E. Wells Sr. as a director, to fill the unexpired term of the late Admiral Allen G. Quynn. Wells is regional vice president of the State Farm Insurance Company and moved to Frederick in July of 1965 upon the opening of State Farms Insurance Companies’ regional office here.
Eighteen “highly dangerous” electric blasting caps were reported stolen from a storage shed located in a Lehigh Portland Company quarry near Union Bridge. The caps, police said, were removed over the weekend from a small hole knocked in the wall of the building.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 29, 2001
President Bush will lead the nation during the 20th annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial service on Oct. 7 in paying tribute to the 101 firefighters who died in the line of duty last year. The service will be at the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg. In addition to remembering those who died last year, special tribute will be paid to the more than 300 New York City firefighters who were killed at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11.
WASHINGTON — President Bush said Friday the United States is “in hot pursuit” of terrorists behind the Sept. 11 attacks. A top Bush administration official said U.S. forces have conducted scouting missions in Afghanistan, where suspected terrorists are hiding.
