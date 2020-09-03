100 Years Ago
Sept. 3, 1920
There was no frost yesterday morning nor this morning although it was frost-like. The city took on a wintry aspect with store windows “steamed up” and human respiration became “visible” — both sure signs of winter. But the tomato bugs still crawled and the cabbage worms discarding a slight stiffness in the joints, “wormed” around over the thrift gardener’s prize sauerkraut patch all yesterday.
Vacation time is drawing to a close and soon the school bells will ring out, once more calling the children back to their studies and away from play. The public schools of the county will reopen September 7. On that day about 14,000 pupils will take back to school and will resume the duties discontinued in June.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 3, 1970
The Board of Education voted to accept the rental of the New Market Grange Hall for extra classroom space this year at a ten-month cost of $85,000. The space is needed this year to relieve overcrowded conditions at New Market Elementary School.
In an attempt to improve the city’s police department and still cooperate with the State Police Lt. W.H. Wahl agreed the Thurmont police will aid in county emergencies on request of State Police. In other Thurmont police affairs, a new officer trainee will be hired this week.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 3, 2000
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.