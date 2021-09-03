100 Years Ago
Sept. 3, 1921
Fire of unknown origin destroyed the stable on the farm of John Linton, who resides on the Bethel road between Yellow Springs and Bethel yesterday morning between 2 and 2:30 o’clock. The stable, with all its contents, including an automobile, were destroyed, and it is said the damage will amount to about $1,000. Although it could not be confirmed, it is said that someone had been out in the automobile, which was a Chevrolet that belonged to Oscar Linton, and had just returned some time before the blaze was discovered.
Although Frederick was visited by a shower yesterday afternoon, the precipitation totaling about one-fifth of an inch, the county sweltered from the hot dry weather. In some localities, it was not even cloudy. At Urbana, there was only a slight sprinkle. The rain was also slight at Rocky Springs and Yellow Springs. Hansonville did not have any rain, and according to reports, there was no precipitation north of that place.
Practically everything is in readiness for the big Labor Day celebration in Brunswick on Monday, under the auspices of the town’s fire department. The parade and trade display will form on High street at 1 o’clock sharp and will consist of bands, organizations and business displays. The Red Men’s display of scouts and cowboys will be a big feature.
News from Around the County — New Market: The chicken thief has renewed his activities, and people had better lock their coops and oil their guns. Miss Nannie Reich is the proud possessor of a young parrot, which promises to be remarkably intelligent. Though only four months old, it will answer to his name, “Alvareo.”
50 Years Ago
Sept. 3, 1971
The Frederick Board of Aldermen voted Thursday night to annex nearly 78 acres of land between Fort Detrick and Opossumtown Pike, and it expressed strong interest in a proposal to require developers to build at least 100 dwelling units for low to moderate income families.
A group of Frederick County school bus drivers recently donated three days of their own time to travel to an Indiana factory and drive home 20 new school buses purchased by the Board of Education.
Jack Molesworth, who guided Thomas Johnson to a 10-0 record in football last year and then suddenly resigned to become vice principal at the new Westminster High School, has been named Supervisor of Physical Education for Maryland, effective Sept. 1.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 3, 2001
This date was Labor Day. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a holiday edition at this time.
