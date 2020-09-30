100 Years Ago
Sept. 30, 1920
Henry Stanton, arrested for larceny of two dozen cans of corn from the Monocacy Valley Canning Company, was released upon his own recognizance at the request of George J. Ross, after a hearing before J. Graham Johnson.
Houston throws wide the gates to the South for the 20th annual Confederate Reunion, October 5 to 8. Three organizations will meet in Houston that week. The United Confederate Veterans meet for the 13th time. The Sons of Confederate Veterans hold their 25th annual reunion and the Confederate Southern Memorial Association holds its 21st annual convention.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 30, 1970
Fort Detrick military police evicted eight demonstrators who trespassed on the post Tuesday morning during a demonstration by anti-biological warfare protestors. The eight trespassers were escorted to the security office where they were given written eviction notices by MPs and were then escorted from the post, without further incident.
The Frederick Welfare Rights Organization request that Title I funds be used to purchase school clothing for children of poor families was again denied in a meeting between FWRO representatives and Board of Education staff Monday. Superintendent of Schools John L. Carnochan emphasized that school officials will do everything possible to assist FWRO in supplying clothes to indigent children, but that Title I guidelines do not allow the requested program.
20 years ago
Sept. 30, 2000
A new interchange at I-70 and I-270 promises to relieve traffic congestion on Buckeystown Pike and South Market Street, but that’s little solace to those regularly delayed by closed lanes and other roadwork nuisances associated with the project. Motoroists have lived in an “under-construction” environment surrounding the interstate interchange since June.
Maybe there’s a math lesson in this. School board members got an increase in pay, but some might be taking home less money. Because of the switch from stipend to a salary, the board members will end up losing a lot of that money to taxes, school board President Ronald Peppe II said Friday.
