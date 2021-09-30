100 Years Ago
Sept. 30, 1921
The Volunteer Fire Company of Brunswick placed an order with the American La France Engine Co., of Elmira, N.Y., for a piece of firefighting apparatus, which will cost when delivered $12,500. This is the first power pumping machine that the town has had in its 30 years of existence.
And still summer hangs on even though fall was greeted officially just a week ago today. The gentle zephyrs continue blowing, flowers still blossom, and vegetation continues to burst into bloom. Only last night a resident of Frederick reported that the peas in his backyard had blossomed, and he expects a second crop before frost intervenes.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 30, 1971
The State Roads Commission’s 20-year need study for Frederick County, presented Wednesday to county commissioners and state legislators, proposes expenditures of $260 million to construct 260 miles of highways here between 1973 and 1992.
Anyone who wants a five-bedroom apartment for $37 a month can apply to the Housing Authority of the City of Frederick. If his family consists of 10 people with a total income four times $37, and he meets other qualifications, his application will be stamped with the time and date, and his name will be put on the bottom of a long list. With 356 units in operation, 100 more about to open and a waiting list of nearly 200 families, the authority is perhaps Frederick’s most popular landlord.
“Tommy’s drowning in the stream” said 3-year-old Bennie Miller. Tommy Ward, age 3, nearly did drown Monday behind the Libertytown Fire House. Thanks to his playmate Bennie, his mother Mrs. William Ward, and a neighbor, Mrs. Jane Hope, Tommy is still alive. Bennie and Tommy wandered down to the stream to play. Perhaps Tommy fell in, or perhaps, as he told his father later, he went in to catch a fish.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 30, 2001
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
