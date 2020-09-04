100 Years Ago
Sept. 4, 1920
There will be a special observation of Labor Day in Frederick on Monday. This holiday, a national event in New Mexico and the District of Columbia, has received wide recognition throughout the country, but in Frederick county it has not been generally observed. This year, for the first time in history of the event it will be a “hermetically sealed” holiday locally. Manufacturing plants, factories, stores and banks will be closed.
On the charge of having burned the barn of Roy M. Linton, Garfield, Md., in June 30, Lloyd Lewis, Garfield, Md., was yesterday held in $2,000 bond for the action of the Frederick county grand jury at a hearing before Justice Robert E. Cadow, Thurmont.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 4, 1970
The Frederick area labor pool, which already provides several hundred of the 2,000 employees for the giant Fairchild Hiller plant at Hagerstown, heard forecasts of good things to come Thursday as the company’s executive vice president outlined the economic effects America’s proposed supersonic transport (SST) would have on its plant, surrounding communities and Maryland. A major portion of the work on both the prototype and production phases of the SST program will be performed at the Hagerstown plant.
Catoctin View, the new high-rise residence for senior citizens, should be ready for occupancy by Sept. 16, William Irvine told the Frederick City Housing Authority at its meeting Thursday. Irvine, executive director of the Authority, said that tenants were now picking out their apartments, and that work on the building at 800 Motter Avenue, was almost complete.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 4, 2000
This date was Labor Day. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
