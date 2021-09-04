SATURDAY
100 Years Ago
Sept. 4, 1921
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 4, 1971
The long-awaited program for action for downtown, the result of a study of Marcou O’Leary and Associates, Washington planning consultants, will be presented in a public meeting to the mayor and Board of Aldermen Sept. 9. The final report, which will include slides and graphics showing what Frederick is and what can be done to revitalize the center city, will detail actual cost of implementing suggestions and explain how goals can be reached, according to City and County Planner Lawrence Johnson.
A faulty interior electrical fixture is listed by officials as the cause of a million-dollar fire at Hiltner’s Furniture Store on Sunday. The fire started, according to Major Charles V. Main, chief of Frederick Police, in a faulty ballast unit located in the ceiling of Hiltner’s store. The ballast is an electrical connection used in fluorescent light fixtures.
Labor Day, the holiday weekend that has traditionally marked the end of summer, began officially Friday at 6 p.m. and will continue through midnight Monday. The holiday got its start in 1882, when the Knights of Labor, an American workers’ organization, named the first Monday in September Labor Day. Requests were made by workers of their state governments to make Labor Day a legal holiday. Oregon, in 1887, was the first state to do so.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 4, 2001
It’s the site of a 1740s German settlement, with well-preserved historic farm buildings and a nearly 150-year-old mansion built for a wealthy English family. But the hundreds of people who toured the area during the annual “Heritage Days” festival over the weekend may have claim to history, too: the site’s last visitors. The 10-acre Heritage Farm, including all of the buildings, will be put up for sale by the town of Walkersville on Oct. 1 in a move that has preservationists crying foul.
A 17-year-old Libertytown youth was arrested after breaking a window at Linganore High School early Monday. An off-duty Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputy charged the youth at about 1:25 a.m. for malicious destruction of property and trespassing on school property. It is not known if a spray-painting incident at Boonsboro High School, signed “LHS,” is related.
SUNDAY
100 Years Ago
Sept. 5, 1921
Thieves raided the meathouse of William Harris, a farmer near Doubs Station, Saturday night and stole 10 hams and shoulders and a can of lard. The robbery was not discovered until yesterday morning, when Mr. Harris had occasion to go to his meathouse. He found it unlocked, and upon entering, he discovered his loss.
From 6,000 to 8,000 persons, it is estimated, attended the annual Union Sunday school picnic at Mountaindale Saturday. Every section of the county was represented, and many came from adjoining counties and points in Pennsylvania. The crowd began to assemble early and remained all day. Music was furnished by the Yellow Springs Band, Charles C.T. Stull, leader.
In turning his car at the corner of West Church street and Court street Saturday night, about 9 o’clock, an automobilist backed into the sidewalk in front of Court park and ran into the heavy iron lamp at that point. The impact was so great that the lamp was knocked over, smashing the globes into fragments. Fortunately, no one was hurt. The lamp made a tremendous report when it fell and startled a number of persons in the neighborhood.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 5, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 5, 2001
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed for almost five hours Tuesday morning after a tractor-trailer full of building materials overturned about 6:20 a.m., spilling its contents onto the highway, according to Maryland State Police. The wreck apparently occurred when the driver fell asleep at the wheel, police said.
WASHINGTON — The Defense Intelligence Agency plans to develop small amounts of a potentially more potent variant of the bacterium that causes deadly anthrax, Pentagon officials said Tuesday. “We have no plan to proceed” once internal legal reviews have been completed and Congress has been fully informed, said Victoria Clarke, spokeswoman for Defense Secretary Donald H. Rumsfeld. Mr. Rumsfeld has identified biological weapons as one of the most worrisome national security threats.
