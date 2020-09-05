SATURDAY
100 Years Ago
Sept. 5, 1920
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 5, 1970
A 45-year-old Waynesboro, Pa., man became the first Maryland traffic fatality for the Labor Day weekend when his car ran off the right side of U.S. 40 westbound, two miles east of New Market, at 6:45 p.m. Friday. State Police would not identify the victim, pending notification of next of kin, but investigating Tpr. Gary Beard said there is a possibility that he dies of a heart attack prior to the crash.
More than 50 people attended a reception Friday afternoon at Rosenstock Hall on the Hood College campus to honor Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Rosenstock in whose honor the building is named. Centrally air conditioned, the building contains 15 general classroom, in addition to the faculty officers and the labs.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 5, 2000
Controlling the U.S. outbreak of West Nile virus, which has killed seven people and sickened scores more since it first appeared in the country last year, depends partly on entomologist Michael Turell and his six-person team at the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Disease at Fort Detrick.
Walter and Blanche Dudrow celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary Sunday and Mrs. Dudrow said she’s ready for another 75 years with her childhood sweetheart. “That’s the kind of spirit” that brought the Dudrows to this milestone, the Rev. Albert Lane told the more than 100 well-wishers gathered at Walkersville United Methodist Church for a celebration.
Whatever you do, don’t call Eleanor McClain the postmistress of Monrovia. She’s the postmaster, and she’s proud of it. Mrs. McClain will retire at the end of the week after 30 years with the U.S. Postal Service.
SUNDAY
100 Years Ago
Sept. 6, 1920
The Mountaindale picnic, the community’s “last picnic chance” of the season, sort of tilted the county to an angle of “forty-five degrees” Saturday when thousands of persons sardined themselves in among the rocks and trees up Mountaindale way. Crowd estimates vary. Some say 3,000, others 5,000 and those experienced in figuring on the number of individual units in picnic gatherings claim 10,000. The picnic was given by the Union Sunday schools of Mountaindale and was considered the most successful of its history.
A potato bearing a striking likeness to the famous Teddy Bear was exhibited at the offices of The News-Post saturday by John E. Phleeger, who raised the curiosity in his garden on West Patrick street. The curio has been placed on exhibition in the window of Shepherd’s cigar store.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 6, 1970
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 6, 2000
Scholastic Assessment Test scores for Frederick County’s public school students surpassed both national and state scores, as they have consistently done in recent years. Frederick County students made a combined average score of 1,049. The score is four points below last year’s combined score, but higher by 13 points than the combined scores for both 1995 and 1996.
A parade of bank, building and nonprofit officials told the Frederick County Commissioners on Tuesday a proposal to nearly triple impact fees would price low-income homebuyers out of the market. The proposal would increase the fee from $4,210 for a single-family home to $12,214.
