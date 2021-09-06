100 Years Ago
Sept. 6, 1921
Living in the extreme southern end of the county, Adamstown is one of the prettiest little villages to be found. It is situated on a part of the fertile territory known as Carroll Manor and was named in honor of Adam Kohlenberg, who settled there in 1840.
The lime business, which had suffered from the general depression that had gripped the country, is picking up, according to one or two of the county’s leading lime manufacturers. The demand on lime has become normal again, they say, and all this has happened within less than a month’s time.
The total destruction of an entire melon patch containing 468 hills of watermelons and 416 hills of cantaloupes would seem to be rather an expensive and costly means of diversion, yet that is exactly the form of recreation indulged in by a number of young people from Mt. Tabor in the Middletown valley last Thursday. The melon patch raided and devastated was on the farm of George Martz, near Mt. Tabor, tenanted by Lewis Younkins. The melons were pulled off the vines and kicked to pieces. The vines themselves were torn up by the roots, and the hills were demolished.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 6, 1971
This date was Labor Day. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Labor edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 6, 2001
Good Morning! “Politicians are the same all over, they promise to build a bridge even where there is no river.” — Nikita Khruschchev
Frederick County is spending $10.2 million to expand and rebuild the C. Burr Artz Library building in downtown Frederick, but the construction will provide only 25 percent more space for books, according to library officials. The expansion project’s space for additional book shelves is being limited by two new community rooms and offices for the Literacy Council of Frederick County, acknowledged Darrell Batson, library director.
The city has purchased a portion of the Renn farm in east Frederick for $6.9 million, clearing the way for the final stretch of the Monocacy Boulevard industrial corridor, Mayor Jim Grimes said Wednesday. The city bought the right-of-way for the road and about 30 acres of farmland east of the road’s path, Mr. Grimes said.
