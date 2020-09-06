100 Years Ago
Sept. 6, 1920
The Mountaindale picnic, the community’s “last picnic chance” of the season, sort of tilted the county to an angle of “forty-five degrees” Saturday when thousands of persons sardined themselves in among the rocks and trees up Mountaindale way. Crowd estimates vary. Some say 3,000, others 5,000 and those experienced in figuring on the number of individual units in picnic gatherings claim 10,000. The picnic was given by the Union Sunday schools of Mountaindale and was considered the most successful of its history.
A potato bearing a striking likeness to the famous Teddy Bear was exhibited at the offices of The News-Post saturday by John E. Phleeger, who raised the curiosity in his garden on West Patrick street. The curio has been placed on exhibition in the window of Shepherd’s cigar store.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 6, 1970
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 6, 2000
Scholastic Assessment Test scores for Frederick County’s public school students surpassed both national and state scores, as they have consistently done in recent years. Frederick County students made a combined average score of 1,049. The score is four points below last year’s combined score, but higher by 13 points than the combined scores for both 1995 and 1996.
A parade of bank, building and nonprofit officials told the Frederick County Commissioners on Tuesday a proposal to nearly triple impact fees would price low-income homebuyers out of the market. The proposal would increase the fee from $4,210 for a single-family home to $12,214.
