100 Years Ago
Sept. 7, 1921
Maryland's World Series in Miniature, with "Buck" Ramsey's Blue Ridge League champions and Princess Anne, Eastern Maryland's best participating, became a glorious reality here yesterday afternoon with the Hustlers taking the first game of the series, 3-0. Approximately 1,100 fans saw the game at Agricultural Park.
On Sept. 22 and 23, "Johnny Ring and the Captain's Sword," a five-reel motion picture, portraying the life of Dr. Russell H. Conwell, will be given in the City Opera House under the auspices of the First Baptist church, this city. The Temple Baptist church of Philadelphia, where Dr. Conwell has been pastor for many years, has produced the picture of his life for the religious and educational value, and also that Dr. Conwell's great work of education for boys may go on when he is dead.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 7, 1971
No fatalities were reported in Frederick County though 18 people were injured in 21 accidents over the long Labor Day weekend.
The schedule of events for the 109th Great Frederick Fair to be held Sept. 21-25 has been finalized. Included are an appearance by Gov. Marvin Mandel, a concert by all county secondary school bands, an Old Timer's parade and entertainment by Hank Williams Jr. and The Cheatin' Hearts, and Jack Kochman's Hell Drivers.
OXON HILL (AP) — The drive to have John Hanson declared the first U.S. president went underground again Monday as searchers dug for Hanson's missing body in a hillside mausoleum near the Mount Vernon tomb of George Washington. Led by the Rev. Alan Freed, a Lutheran minister from Dundalk, a dozen amateur exhumers and Hanson buffs burrowed into the crypt where spadework Friday uncovered only a few small animal bones. The movement bases the claim on the fact that Hanson, a Marylander who died in 1873, was elected president in 1781 under the Articles of Confederation, the forerunner of the U.S. Constitution under which Washington was elected.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 7, 2001
The city boy legislator who leads an environmental committee in Annapolis said Thursday a tour of Frederick County farms opened his eyes to "what makes the rest of the state tick." Del. John Hurson, a Montgomery County Democrat, visited two dairy farms and an orchard as well as the Lehigh Portland Cement quarry in Union Bridge. "I didn't even know the existence of these things in Frederick County and Carroll County when I woke up this morning," Mr. Hurson said.
The Frederick Board of Aldermen adopted a downtown parking plan Thursday night that increases parking fines but also expands an amnesty program for parking meter tickets. Under the plan, most fines double, but tickets for parking in front of a fire hydrant or in a restricted zone jump from $10 to $25.
