100 Years Ago
Sept. 7, 1920
McClure Haupt, formerly of Middletown, who last year taught at Boonsboro, will thisyear be the principal of the Keedysville school.
John M. Dinterman, near Daysville, has picked a crop of apples, many of which weigh 20 ounces. Two excellent specimens were exhibited at The News-Post.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 7, 1970
This date was Labor Day. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a holiday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 7, 2000
A 15-year-old Linganore High School student was taken by Maryland State Police helicopter to Johns Hopkins University Hospital in Baltimore after suffering facial injuries from an accident involving a baseball bat during physical education class Wednesday. Hospital officials said late Wednesday that they believe the boy would be OK.
Four youths in a red pickup who went on a spree of destruction with spray paint and rocks July 1 have been charged for the vandalism, Thurmont Police Officer Ed Kornacki said. Damage to one building and six vehicles in Thurmont reached hundreds of dollars in each case. Most of the damage occurred on Sunny Way and Locust Street, Officer Kornacki said.
County rainfall has been good for crops, but at Catoctin High School moisture expanded the new 11,000-square-foot gym floor, pushing it against the walls, causing it to raise up in the middle. Ray Barnes, facilities services executive director for Frederick County Public Schools, said the floor installer has solved the problem by cutting notches around the floor’s perimeter, giving it room to expand.
