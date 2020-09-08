100 Years Ago
Sept. 8, 1920
The seventeen-year locusts, army worms, even the omnivorous grasshoppers as plagues were a trifling irritation compared to the menace striking near to the hearts of the farmers. The new plague, unheard of by the present generation, is blackbirds and cowbirds. Thousands of these blackbirds have appeared in Frederick county. East of Frederick they have attacked cornfields. on the farm of ex-County Commissioner C.W. Zimmerman, near Frederick, one field of corn has been badly damaged. The visits of these birds is just the same as eating money out of the pocket of the farmer.
Mrs. James O. Bussard, Middletown, had a night-blooming cereus that had 80 blooms on two evenings. Four of these blooms hung from one leaf, an unusual occurrence.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 8, 1970
Frederick County’s 19,162 public school students go to school this morning for the start of the 1970-71 school year. New this year will be the county’s first six classes of kindergarten — two each at Elm Street School and South Frederick, and one each at Valley Elementary School at Jefferson and at Sabillasville.
Frederick residents celebrated summer’s final holiday weekend under sunny skies with a music festival, an evening convert, a last swim in the public pool and another win for the Frederick Falcons.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 8, 2000
Thurmont residents gathered in Community Park on Thursday night to discuss options on filing an appeal to the town planning commission’s decision allowing cellular antennas on one of the town’s water towers.
Winchester Hall was full of beautiful people Thursday night when the 14th annual Maryland You Are Beautiful recognition ceremony played host to more than 18 Frederick County outstanding volunteers. M. Richard Adams was selected to represent the county at the statewide recognition ceremony in November.
