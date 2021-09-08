100 Years Ago
Sept. 8, 1921
In the sixty-second year of its existence, the Frederick County Agricultural Society, which is about to conduct the sixty-first fair, having omitted the event one year during the epidemic of Spanish Influenza, is showing all signs of being progressive and is making improvements on the grounds that will make next month’s fair an up-to-date one in every respect. A new agricultural exhibit building is nearing completion, and it has been decided to have two midways on the grounds this year.
Thirty-five cases of typhoid fever, nineteen are within the city limits of Frederick, and the majority of the others in Middletown valley, have been reported to City officer Dr J.M. Goodman and County Health Officer Dr. H.P. Fahrney. At every family where the disease was reported, Dr. Goodman learned that the milk supply came from the same dairy. Following this revelation, the Health Officer immediately issued an order to the owner of the dairy forbidding the delivery of any more milk.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 8, 1971
A bomb set to assassinate U.S. Ambassador Emory C. Swank was sent careening on a bicycle into his limousine Tuesday, but it failed to explode and tumbled harmlessly to the street in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Police said the riderless bicycle, carrying a 13-pound plastic charge hidden among loaves of bread behind the seat, was shoved from an alleyway as Swank road to work. Swank, a career diplomat, is a native of Brunswick and attended Brunswick public schools.
“Look, up in the sky!” That cry was on the lips of several Frederick County residents who contacted the News-Post concerning the explosion of an unidentified flying object in the skies above Frederick. It was described as “a huge, gray ball which blew up with a lot of orange flame,” “a yellow snake-like object with legs” and “a big yellow thing that took off from the moon and turned it pink.” The object was identified by NASA as a high altitude test rocket launched from Wallops Island, Va.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 8, 2001
There’s one less menace loose in Baker Park today. But don’t be surprised if more furry little visitors make appearances in the future. A beaver — dark copper with a large black tail — was foiled in its efforts to set up housekeeping in Baker Park near the Schifferstadt House when he was trapped overnight Thursday.
The city’s aldermen have officially scrapped Frederick Mayor Jim Grimes’ plan for a slimmer, less expensive legal department with a unanimous vote to hire more attorneys. “I can assure you, the need is real,” Legal Chief Heather Price-Smith told the mayor and aldermen in a successful pitch Thursday night for $50,000 to add two part-time or one full-time attorney to her staff.
The C&O Canal National Historic Park is closer to restoring property along the Potomac River to its natural state. With the recent death of Lettie Shores, only two permanent residents remain in the park, said C&O Superintendent Doug Faris. After Congress established the C&O as a national park in 1971, officials started acquiring land from more than 1,100 property owners. In December 1973, Mrs. Shores sold her three-and-a-half acres along the Potomac River to the National Park Service. She was granted an extension to stay due to health and financial issues.
