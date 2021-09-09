100 Years Ago
Sept. 9, 1921
Has the “matinee idol,” the hero chap with the fetching smile, beau brummel features and adorable manners lost his place in the modern feminine heart? That is a question that is hard to answer. Members of the fair sex of Frederick approached on this subject by a Post reporter yesterday seemed to resent the question. The answers; “Get out of here with such fool question, you idiot.” “Trying to nose into things that don’t concern you?” “You people on the papers are wise guys, ain’t you?”
Fire starting from sparks from a threshing machine swept the barn on the farm of James M. Sappington, about a quarter of a mile north of Libertytown on the Johnsville pike, yesterday about 8 o’clock. About 25 bushels of wheat in the barn were damaged. No one was hurt.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 9, 1971
The Frederick County Grand Jury will open its planned four-day session Monday, the day after Defenders’ Day — a legal holiday in Maryland. Defenders’ Day actually comes on Sept. 12, a Sunday, but many state and county agencies observe Monday as the legal holiday. However, nearly as many other agencies will not observe Defenders’ Day at all.
Ten of the top Pro-stock cars in the Tri-State area bit the dust as Vernon Rowley led the way in his “Duster” Friday night at the 75/80 Drag-A-Way in Monrovia.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 9, 2001
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.