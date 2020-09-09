100 Years Ago
Sept. 9, 1920
The machinery shed, with contents, on the farm of Rosenstock Brothers, near this city, and tenanted by Roy Rice, was destroyed by fire last evening. The loss will be several thousand dollars, covered by insurance. The building was on the old McMurray farm, known as the Schell farm.
The first of the Fordson Tractor demonstration in Frederick county was brought to an enjoyable close last evening with a banquet at the New City Hotel.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 9, 1970
Speed limit signs and “Watch Out For Children” signs tend to provide parents with a sense of “false security” and are effective only if they can be enforced, according to Lt. W.H. Wahl, Maryland State Police. “We’re getting so many signs now that we’re not paying attention to any of them,” Lt. Wahl said.
The first day of school can have a sad side, especially if you’re unfortunate to get lost on the way home. Eight-year-old Jackie Stewart, Saint John’s Elementary, took his regular bus to Gov. Thomas Johnson High School, but missed the bus from TJ home. He decided to walk and got lost. Mrs. Leroy Hahn, Maxwell Avenue, told Frederick City Police that when the child walked by her house, she asked him how he had fared the first day of school, and the child burst into tears.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 9, 2000
The last residential home on The Golden Mile was torn to the ground Friday afternoon to make way for another strip shopping center. The two-story brick home, that probably dated from the 1950s, and the large oak tree out front, will be replaced by a single-story concrete retail shopping center.
Some Frederick County motorists are driving in circles, taking roundabout routes to their destinations. It’s the result of a series of traffic circles that will be added to local roads by the State Highway Administration. One is complete in Brunswick and others are nearly complete in Rosemont and Urbana. Because they guide vehicles in the same direction, SHA believes they improve safety, said Lora Rakowski, an SHA spokeswoman.
A lobby facelift almost completed is one small step toward restoring Frederick’s 75-year-old Weinberg Center for the Arts to its original grandeur, board member Pam Weinberg said. Old drywall is being replaced with new plastering and new paint, and the old carpet is being exchanged for a better quality rug.
"Eight-year-old Jackie Stewart..." Where are you now, Jackie?
