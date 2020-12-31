2020: Stories that gave us hope during a tough year

It wasn’t the best of times. It was, for millions of Americans, the worst of times.
But that’s it — that’s all we’re going to say here about the epoch of anguish that was 2020.
On this New Year’s Day, we’re reserving this space for the bright spots, for those uplifting, smile-inducing stories that should remind us that 2020 was not all bad.
As evidenced by these articles, we’re fortunate in Frederick to have thoughtful young leaders contributing to their neighbors in new and big ways.
Fortunate to have centenarians and near-centenarians finding reasons to celebrate amid the pandemic, to have business leaders and nonprofits uniting to lift up and give back.
Fortunate to have creators and volunteers for causes that captured hearts, both within and outside the county’s borders.
Where we had community — and a strong one at that.
Here we give you 20 warm moments from 2020.
Achieving Eagle
When Boy Scouts announced it would accept girls, Ashlyn Cooper was all in.
At 17 years old, Cooper has gone to 48 camping nights, hiked 160 miles, volunteered 200 hours, earned 39 merit badges and attended five summer camps — not to mention, achieved the highest rank in Boy Scouts.
“When they said that the girls were allowed to join it, I was like, Yes! Can I join?” Ashlyn said in a November interview at her New Market home.
To become an Eagle Scout, Ashlyn designed and built four movable storage units for a charitable health organization in Frederick. The storage units will allow the charity to display and transport donations such as food and clothing. Ashlyn, with help from her fellow Scouts and volunteers, put 196.5 hours into the project.
Before she could even qualify for Eagle, she had to earn a number of merit badges. The pandemic actually gave her more time than she would have normally to work on badges.
Her father Jim said, right from the beginning, Ashlyn wanted to be among the first class of female Eagle Scouts in the country. It is clear that Ashlyn will be among a historic group of young women and she certainly deserves to be recognized for her achievements.
Dorsey’s higher calling
In April, Frederick High senior Daryenne Dorsey didn’t dwell on the fact she was going to lose her final lacrosse season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
She had more consequential tasks to tackle: helping save lives.
At 17, Dorsey became a certified emergency medical technician in February, just months before a global pandemic disrupted the lives of her neighbors.
She took the EMT class at the Frederick Public Safety Training Facility through the Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute earlier in her senior year.
“I was grateful enough that I was able to do the work-study program,” she told the News-Post, “so I was able to have a flexible schedule that fit EMT class in and gave me time to ride [ambulances] at the stations.”
It’s young people like Dorsey that have played an integral role in getting through 2020.
Better late than never
It’s a standard line at high school graduation ceremonies to say that life is a journey, not a destination.
Helen Hayduke Pasiak’s journey to her diploma took longer than others, but she finally achieved it in April, at the age of 95.
Pasiak, now 96, had to leave school before her senior year in 1942 to work on her family’s farm in New York.
“I hated to [leave school], but I had no choice,” she said in an April interview.
Earlier this year, her daughter Patty contacted the current superintendent of the school district in Madison, New York, who said he would be honored to grant her a degree with honors.
Despite her own lack of a high school degree, Patty said Helen always encouraged her and her siblings in their education, checking their homework and celebrating good report cards.
Now that she finally has her degree, Pasiak joked that she’s ready to take the next step.
“Now I’ve got a diploma, I can look for a job.”
Moats’ miracle continues
Frederick High School graduate Skyler Moats, 18, is counting her small victories.
Growing up with kidney disease, Moats didn’t know if she would make it to her high school graduation — then she received a transplant in 2017.
Moats told the News-Post in June the day she learned the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh found a donor was the start of her “miracle story.”
In the months following the surgery, she developed pneumonia and underwent two blood transfusions. While recovering in Pittsburgh, her grandmother died. It wasn’t an easy road for Moats.
Since the story published, Moats has experienced highs and lows. She was hospitalized twice for two minor rejections, as recently as December, but says her kidney is working great now. Her mental health has been better. The COVID-19 pandemic took a toll; she misses interacting with people in person and was recently diagnosed with depression.
“You have to keep going sometimes, even though it’s really hard,” she said. “It’s OK to not be OK. It’s OK to ask for help when you need it.”
Moats is seeking treatment and has found hope in small improvements.
One of the best parts of 2020, for Moats, was starting college.
She enrolled in Frederick Community College this fall, where she is pursuing an associate’s degree in graphic design. Though classes were virtual, Moats enjoyed getting to know other students and was glad to find people of all ages were her classmates. She’s looking forward to next semester.
Happy tails around town
When Solid Ground Recovery partnered with Lucky’s Legacy to house foster dogs in local sober homes, it was a match made in heaven.
Lucky’s Legacy, a nonprofit pet rescue, provides foster dogs to Solid Ground Recovery, which offers transitional services to people recovering from addiction.
In April, the News-Post chronicled the impact of dogs Hazel, Cookie, Leo and Sierra on residents. The dogs provided a morale boost to the residents and gave them responsibilities, according to co-owner Sean Nicholson.
Since the story published, a resident named Jimmy moved out and adopted Cookie. Another resident adopted Sierra. Angel, who was a resident, adopted a dog named Sadie, who residents still see often since Angel became an employee of Solid Ground Recovery.
Nicholson believes, for some residents, the reason they’re still sober has to do with the dogs.
“I think the impact it’s had on the residents has been tremendously positive,” he said Thursday.
Solid Ground Recovery has also taken over a fifth sober home, which came with a dog named Jack.
Lucky’s Legacy is continuing to provide foster dogs and added Lara to the bunch since April. Leo and Hazel are still with Solid Ground Recovery.
This story is a prime example of two groups coming together to better each other and the community.
Coach Daryl Hayes’ headline-grabbing heart
We want to make clear we don’t exactly endorse the approach Daryl Hayes took with regard to his health Nov. 14, but this story was too good to not revisit.
Hayes, the head football coach at St. John’s Catholic Prep, suffered a 53-0 loss that day, but that was hardly the story that mattered.
Instead, as it turned out, the day’s headline was that Hayes suffered a heart attack during halftime of the game — and continued to coach the second half.
“He’s a tough guy, and he loves this game. For a lot of these kids, this may be their last football game of the season,” Hayes’ wife Kelly said. “It’s been such a horrible year anyway, I think he just was determined to finish the game he loved. I’m just glad he survived it … “It was harrowing for me, I’m not going to lie. But it’s a nice outcome after a hard season.”
Doctors expected Hayes to make a full recovery following two days in the hospital.
Again, we opine the coach’s handling of urgent matter wasn’t the wisest, but fortunately it all worked out.
Preserving local African American history
David Key, president of the African American Resources, Cultural and Heritage (AARCH) Society, has been busy working with other members of AARCH to preserve local African American history. Earlier this year, they received a valuable donation from Kevin Hluch, housing contents which were once in the Pythian Castle on West All Saints Street, a former hub for the Black community.
“So many times in our history … our African-American history has always been slighted, in a way,” Key said earlier this year outside his work shed. “It’s an important piece of history, yet it’s always been marginalized, and I think having a tangible item to say, this is what it is, you know, makes a big difference ... with a tangible object, there’s no denying.”
For Protean Gibril, one of AARCH’s many members, said it’s important to preserve those artifacts for younger generations.
“I think it’s just very important, especially for our children,” Gibril said earlier this year. “The African-American history ... it’s just something that needs to be factored in more. To focus in on history that is normally not revealed to them.”
Tabatha’s TikTok triumph
When Tabatha Podleiszek, a Frederick-based American Sign Language interpreter went viral on TikTok during the pandemic, she decided to use her new platform to promote the Deaf community. Namely, she posted a TikTok video of her signing with Kyle Morris, a Deaf barista at the Starbucks in Target on Urbana Pike.
“It’s their language, and they’re the experts, and their work is beautiful,” Podleiszek said. “... That’s my goal, is to turn the spotlight on them. It’s their time to shine.”
The Starbucks video has been viewed over 6 million times, and Morris said it has changed the way people interact with him at work. More people are trying to sign their orders now through finger-spelling, when most people typed their orders out on their phones in the past.
“If you’re by yourself and you’re working... and you’re reading lips, you’re a Deaf person trying to fit into the hearing world. But now I feel like the hearing people are trying to join the Deaf world more,” Morris said through an interpreter.
World War II vet reflects
It was a pleasure to meet David Guralnik, who lives in Country Meadows southeast of the city of Frederick, and hear him describe his time serving in World War II in the U.S. Army.
Guralnik has the distinction of serving in both mainland Europe and the Pacific Theater and was approaching Japan just days before the atomic bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and then Nagasaki.
“We just felt wonderful, we were going to get to go home in one piece,” he said about when he and others heard the news on the USS General George M. Randall. “Even though it was many, many years ago, I can remember this like it was this morning.”
In recent years, Guralnik started a veterans group at Country Meadows — which is about 30-40 members — and hosts luncheons with guest speakers when not faced with the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic. Debbie Savageau, director of marketing at Country Meadows, said the luncheons are great to see.
“To see all of these wonderful men and women, (some of whom truly struggle to stand), stand and salute their flag and their fallen comrades during the playing of taps, brings tears to many of our eyes who have the privilege of being a part of these lunches,” Savageau wrote in an email earlier this year.
Making masks for the front lines
A breast cancer survivor with a talent for sewing offered a heart-warming example of what good can come from the bad circumstances of COVID-19.
At 66 years old, Barbara Fisher, who lives north of Frederick, devoted her free time to sewing hundreds of masks for health care workers.
She finished chemotherapy in August and started making masks shortly after the pandemic began. Fisher delivers them to the offices of health care providers who have helped her and drops some off at local restaurants and the grocery store, too. She uses a variety of fun patterns and even made a custom mask for Dr. Mark Artusio, of Foris Surgical Group in Frederick, where Fisher has been a patient.
“I decided this was something that would provide some good to people who maybe don’t have a nice, normal life right now,” Fisher told the News-Post. “That makes you feel good, when you do something for somebody special.”
A lot can be learned from her giving spirit.
Art for the moment
A pair of local artists helped raise funds and make artwork for organizations in support of causes like Black Lives Matter and others aimed to lift up the voices of minority groups throughout the region.
Johnny Mercer stenciled-with a water-based spray paint—the Black Lives Matter logo on several businesses willing to show their support for the movement. And Makoto Nomura created several illustrations, donating all the proceeds to organizations in support of the Black Lives Matter and related causes.
Both expressed a need to focus on the movement through their work, and that the moment was bigger than themselves.
“It was never about, how am I going to make myself heard ... it was like, how can I help my brothers and sisters of color be heard,” Mercer said earlier this year.
Against all odds, Frederick woman finds her biological father
On an otherwise ordinary day in July, an email popped into Margaret Tran’s inbox that will both impact the rest of her life and inspire others in the face of long odds.
After a 20-year search that sometimes felt like “searching for needles in the [middle of the] ocean,” Tran had learned the identity of her biological father through the genetic tracing service 23andMe.
The email from the service led to a Facebook post from a supposed first cousin, which led to a photo of a man, bald and of medium build with a white mustache, apparently in his 60s and of American descent, posing with four women that bore a striking resemblance to Tran.
The photo made it clear to Tran, now a 47-year-old resident and business owner in Frederick. This was her father.
“I just literally cried in the middle of the night. I could not believe it,” she said.
Tran, who was given up for adoption by her mother one day after she was born in her native Vietnam, will never get the chance to meet her biological father since he passed away in 2013.
But her improbable search, which began with a cotton swab of her mouth, continues. She is hoping it will one day lead her to her biological mother.
Frederick hospital begins administering the vaccine
On Dec. 17, more than nine months into a brutal pandemic, the moment many people had been waiting for finally arrived.
Frederick Health Hospital administering the vaccine for COVID-19.
It represented both a triumph of medicine and a moment of hope, genuine light at the end of a long and dark tunnel.
The first person to receive the vaccine in Frederick County was Dr. Morgan Baker, who runs the dental clinic at the hospital and is typically the one delivering shots — of anesthesia — to her patients.
“I am grateful. That’s the first word I can think of,” Baker said. “I would have never imagined [being the first].”
She was followed that day by 19 other front-line workers at FHH, many of whom confront the virus head-on each day as they treat their patients.
Tom Kleinhazl, the president and CEO at Frederick Health Hospital said, “I am optimistic that we are moving toward another phase of this [pandemic] that has a better outcome.”
Conquering the canal
Designed to be traveled by waterway, the builders of the C&O Canal probably didn’t think a high school librarian would one day traverse its length by foot, let alone in two days.
Middletown High School librarian Lindsey Weaver ran a total of 189.4 miles in two days, five hours, and 39 minutes during her run in late September. She’s the first woman on record to run the entire length of the C&O Canal in one go.
Prior to this feat, Weaver competed in multiple marathons over five years, but wanted a bigger challenge.
“People submitted videos just wishing me luck along the way...and it had me in tears,” Weaver told the News-Post. “All my friends and family coming out to support, and that was just the most awesome thing, and it shows how great our running community is.”
During the run, Weaver took short breaks to rest, catching 15 to 25 minutes of sleep at a time. She changed her shoes three times and socks six times, though her feet still suffered and needed a long recovery when she was done.
During a time when so many people are stuck at home, staring at screens for hours a day, it was refreshing and inspiring to see Weaver conquer this trail.
Surprising — and supporting — single moms
Hit hard by COVID-19 restrictions, the restaurant industry was in need of a boost.
Adamstown resident Patrick “Sarge” Avon saw that and started a GoFundMe to surprise service industry workers — single mothers, specifically — with generous tips.
On Christmas Eve, Avon surprised Silver Diner employee, Bessy Camales. She works through the pain of stage 4 cancer in the hope she will continue to be around for her daughter in college.
Avon tries to leave $1,000 tips when he finds a worthy “warrior” to recognize.
“They’re all fighters, they all have a story,” Avon told the News-Post. “The warrior is really who this is about. It’s about the superwoman, the unsung hero, the ass-kicker. That’s who this is really about.”
The idea came from Avon’s work with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. The group would gather for breakfast every Christmas Eve and leave a large tip, he said. Then last year, Avon decided he wanted to do that for more people. He raised $6,000 and was able to help five single mothers.
This year, Avon has raised $21,625 from 142 donors as of Thursday. The fundraiser can be found on GoFundMe’s website under the title, “Massive Tips for Struggling Single Mom Waitresses.”
In a time when the service industry is hurting the most, the generosity of Avon and his donors should be celebrated.
McClintock’s new, must-have product
At the beginning of the pandemic, businesses and health care professionals alike were scrambling for PPE and hand sanitizer, one of the many items entirely sold out at stores and pharmacies. So craft distilleries like McClintock Distilling on Carroll Creek stepped up to the plate to fill the need.
Beginning in March, McClintock began producing hand sanitizer for health care professionals, first responders and nonprofits that were in short supply. After making 500 gallons, the staff thought they were done. But they didn’t realize there was more to do.
“We really thought it would be weeks of us donating this and handing it out, and it would fill this huge need,” co-founder Tyler Hegamyer said. “But after six hours, we had found a home for all of it and we realized there’s a tremendous need beyond that, especially in the private sector, a lot of these essential businesses that had to remain open.”
By mid-April, the distillery had produced over 12,000 gallons and began selling bottles online as an add-on item for delivery orders. Thankfully, making hand sanitizer is similar to making vodka, something the distillery is well-versed in, so they were able to fill the need and eventually supply businesses as well. It’s safe to say if you’ve been out to a Frederick business since March, you’ve used McClintock’s hand sanitizer.
Cash’s conservation
A 10-year-old Woodsboro boy committed himself to collecting rainwater for the family farm this year.
Cash Ritchie uses rain barrels, metal drums and other containers to catch rain to help water trees and gardens on a farm full of toad homes, cows, chickens, goats and bees. Cash first became interested in conserving water after an assembly at school about saving energy.
“[I started to collect water] because at school we learned about the Chesapeake Bay and how it’s polluted so I kind of got that rain barrel for both of those reasons,” he told the News-Post.
As of early August, Cash estimated they collected about 350 gallons of water after a few weeks, with about three rainy days in that time. Half an inch of rain on a 1,000-square-foot roof can yield about 300 gallons of water, showing that even a little goes a long way in helping keep the farm running.
For Cash and 12-year-old sister Josie’s parents, Laura and Weston Ritchie, the biggest benefit has just been letting their kids have their natural curiosity and explore something that has a purpose beyond a school project.
Cash’s hard work should serve as an example of what good one person, no matter how young, can do.
First flight of a new kind
Jessica Cox is the only person in the world who can fly with her feet. On July 24, Cox took off from the Frederick Municipal Airport in her yellow 1948 Ercoupe with former Iowa Sen. Tom Harkin in the passenger seat to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The ADA, which was sponsored by Harkin, prevents discrimination based on disability. Cox was born without arms and flies her plane with her feet, thanks to the Ercoupe’s simple control mechanisms.
“It was such a privilege to be able to take up somebody who made a difference for so many millions of Americans with the work he did while as a senator,” Cox said after the flight.
The pilot took two flights that day — the second of which she landed with “a greaser” — or a perfect landing.
“Doubters are a part of my life, and they’re going to be a part of everyone’s life, and it’s just about really staying strong and not letting those doubters pull you down,” she said. “I had to keep pushing through for days like today when we can show the world that disability does not mean inability.”
A 106th birthday to remember
Perched on top of her front porch adorned with a crown and a sash, Ruth Onley rang in her 106th birthday social-distanced style.
Onley lived through the 1918 influenza pandemic, although she was too young to remember it. She does remember walking to and from school in the snow, until she eventually stopped going altogether to help her family. But despite having no formal education, Onley has held a variety of jobs, including in the nursery of Frederick Health Hospital.
Her four children all still live in the area and see her quite often.
“I think I did a right good job raising my kids, because now they won’t let me go,” Onley said.
Onley is the matriarch of a large family, with many great-great-grandchildren. And any of her great-grandchildren will tell you how quickly she can beat them at games like Quibbler and Scrabble.
When her children think about Onley, they think about her amazing meals and how she’d invite people over after Sunday services for food. But they also think about how funny she is, and how loving.
Onley jokes she reads the obituaries in the paper each morning.
“If my name’s not in there I live it up,” Onley said. “I think I’ve had a real good life.”
World War II vet gets a sweet ’do
Guy Whidden embraced the mohawk this year, 60 years after his lieutenant made him shave his off the night before D-Day. The World War II veteran went viral online with a video of his granddaughter Lydia Arshadi shaving his head into the hairstyle.
“A lot of people are going through a lot of problems with the [coronavirus], some of them are frightened, some of them are just concerned, and they’re locked in and it gets boring to a certain extent,” Whidden said. “I just thought this would add a little humor or something to the whole thing.”
Whidden has done lots to commemorate his fallen comrades in the past, including jumping out of a plane on the 50th Anniversary of D-Day and visiting Normandy every year. The video has been viewed on YouTube over 30,000 times and much more on Facebook. And since posting it, Arshadi and Whidden have received many messages from people who have also cut their hair into a mohawk, many of whom are in the military themselves.
“To me, it’s like a wake-up call. Back in our day, World War II was referred to as a national emergency. And this is what we’re going through now, a national emergency,” Whidden said. This isn’t easy for people, and everybody’s working together, and that’s the good part of it, just like we did back in World War II.”
