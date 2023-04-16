20 Years Ago
April 16, 2003
The fruit crop of Frederick county has not yet been seriously damaged in the opinion of farmers living in widely separated sections of the county. In the opinion of fruit growers interviewed by a reporter for The Post, apricots, early pears and some early peaches have been damaged but not to any great extent so far. E. Dwight McCain, who conducts a large peach farm between Frederick and Braddock, states that about 20 percent of the blossoms in his orchard were out and were caught by the snow. How many of these blooms were killed is another question.
In line with the rise in price of many other commodities the price of lime also has taken a jump and is now higher than at this time last year. A local dealer quotes hydrated lime at about $11 per ton straight and lump lime is $8 per ton. The present price of lime became effective about a month ago. This is the time of the year when lime is much in demand. Spring and fall are the seasons when farmers lime their ground preparatory to producing better crops.
London — The most remarkable of all the wealth of gifts bestowed upon Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, whose marriage to the Duke of York will be celebrated in Westminster Abbey later this month, is a mammoth wedding cake, presented by the largest firm of biscuit makers in England. The cake is ten feet high, eight feet in diameter, and weighs 300 pounds. It is divided into four tiers, each bearing emblems symbolical of the lineage of the royal bridegroom and his bride. The cake will be placed on exhibition, visitors being charged six pence, and the proceeds will go to charity.
50 Years Ago
April 16, 1973
Two new scholarship funds for Frederick County high school drama students has been created with announcement of the fund's first two recipients expected on June 2 at Thomas Johnson High School. The Anna May Hughes Drama Scholarship Fund will award once a year one $2,000 scholarship and one $1,000 scholarship for the next 25 years. The student will be judged on talent as well as financial need. The award, created by Norman Todd, owner of the Francis Scott Key Hotel, honors Mrs. Hughes for her work in teaching drama in Frederick County high schools during the past 20 years; the last six years at Thomas Johnson.
BULLETIN: A fire of undetermined nature gutted the kitchen area of the Airport Inn on U.S. 15 late Sunday night. Lewistown, Walkersville, Independent, Junior Ambulance, Thurmont Ambulance, and the Cascade Air Truck brought the blaze under control within 35 minutes. A puppy was reported to have perished in the blaze, however, no other injuries were reported.
25 Years Ago
April 16, 1998
In the last six months, the Frederick County Planning Commission has approved plans for four hotels. All will be built in or close to Frederick city. County planners say they don't do market feasibility research on what the city, which already has five hotels, can support, but are confident that the growing business community will bring the hotels plenty of revenue. And they say developers do their own homework.
Frederick County's public works director said Wednesday if Frederick city decides to dispose of its trash outside the county, the city may still have to help the county get out of debt. City officials are threatening to haul their waste elsewhere to get a better dumping fee. They want the county to lower its dumping charges from $45 to $35 per ton. County officials have said $43 is the lowest they can go without having to charge municipalities for recycling services.
(Editor's Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago" summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
