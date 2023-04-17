100 Years Ago
April 17, 1923
Convinced that two mountain fires which swept over part of the watershed which supplies Hagerstown with its mountain-water supply, were the work of incendiaries, authorities launched a probe by which they hope to bring about the arrest of the guilty parties. Following a visit to the scene of the fire, Deputy Forest Warden Cyril G. Klein, of Frederick, declared he is convinced both fires were of incendiary origin, while John Masters, employed to patrol the watershed by the Washington County Water Commission, believes that it was the work of mountain residents.
A plan to coordinate state and county health work, in conjunction with assistance from the Rockefeller Foundation, was outlined before the county commissioners Monday afternoon by State Health Officer Dr. R.B. Norment. The plan, as explained by Dr. Norment, is to provide for locating in this county a competent physician, trained in sanitary, welfare and health work, who will give his entire time to the work of a health officer. The services of such an official could be obtained for about $4,000 annually. He pointed out the Rockefeller Foundation would supply about $1,000, and the state $1,000 or $1,500, leaving the county to provide the remainder.
50 Years Ago
April 17, 1973
Mt. Airy Mayor Lewis Dixon indicated Monday night before the start of Mt. Airy’s town meeting that he is thinking of finding another governmental agency to study Mt. Airy’s expansion into the four-county area. Dixon said he was disappointed with the Maryland General Assembly’s rejection for a study of Mt. Airy’s future expansion into parts of Carroll, Montgomery, Frederick and Howard counties.
Site plans for 246 townhouses near Frederick Community College were approved Monday night by the Frederick City Planning Commission. The 25-acre development is the first of four sections to be built on Opossumtown Pike on the Clem farm.
The County Commissioners approved a letter Monday to be sent to the state Secretary of Natural Resources informing him that Frederick County is willing to negotiate its financial share of constructing the Sixes Bridges dam. Army Corps of Engineers’ Baltimore district Planning Division chief William Trieschman said the Corps would need a letter of intent showing the county’s willingness to enter into an agreement with the federal government to shoulder the local share of the cost of the project, estimated at $32.5 million in 1972 dollars. Of this, $5.3 million is estimated as the share to be funded by the state with Frederick and Carroll counties.
25 Years Ago
April 17, 1998
Serious crime increased 3.2 percent in Frederick city during the first three months of 1998, while Maryland State Police in Frederick showed a decline of 5 percent in the cased they handled. There were no murders during the period in the city or county.
More than 50 deputies packed a Winchester Hall hearing room Thursday to support the establishment of a new pay scale proposed by Frederick County Sheriff Jim Hagy. To make that happen, the sheriff needs about $460,000, he told the commissioners last week. Deputies are now paid under county personnel guidelines within the civilian pay scale.
She can’t speak, bu the three-year-old mother rescued from Long Branch Creek Thursday is probably glad to be alive. Or at least “mooved.” “We got her up there in the barn resting comfortable,” said C.P. Jacobs Jr., owner of the nameless cow, a Polled Hereford that recently bore calves. A driver, who identified himself only as “John,” noticed the cow with its head just above the water near Quinn Road at Md. 144. He called 911. Central Alarm dispatched an animal control officer and a sheriff’s deputy at 8:15 a.m.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.