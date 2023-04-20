100 Years Ago
April 20, 1923
Four city workmen who were employed on streets quit work Thursday morning because their demands for higher wages were not fully complied with. At the regular monthly meeting of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen Wednesday night, a delegation appeared and requested that they be paid $3 per day instead of $2.50, the present wage. It was pointed out that the men are now receiving $2.50 per day and that they work eight and one-half and nine hours per day on the average. The street men were then offered 30 cents per hour for every hour that they work. This, however, did not meet their demands, it was said.
Following the recent interesting reminiscent interview by Charles Wertheimer, describing the changes on Market street in the past fifty years, William M. Hardt, formerly of Frederick and now examiner for the Philadelphia Clearing House Association, has written to The Post giving some of his recollections of the Frederick long ago.
50 Years Ago
April 20, 1973
Seven of Frederick County’s incorporated municipalities are forfeiting their share of admission and amusement taxes to the County Commissioners, it was learned Thursday. Frederick County and its communities will receive $18,627.65 as the third quarter share of state-collected admissions and amusement taxes. Frederick City, Thurmont, Walkersville, Woodsboro and the County Commissioners will each receive a share. Brunswick, Burkittsville, Myersville, Middletown, Emmitsburg, New Market and Rosemont failed to adopt the necessary ordinances this year to received the tax.
NEW YORK — Purists may gripe, sportscasters may groan, but entertainers will help broadcast most of NBC’s 13 televised Monday night major league baseball games this year, NBC said Thursday. “It’s purely to add another dimension to Monday night baseball” explained Carl Lindemann Jr., NBC-TV’s vice president for sports. “We may fall on our faces,” he said. “I don’t deny that. It may be just a dreadful idea. But we’re going to give it a try.”
25 Years Ago
April 20, 1998
With biological weapons, a good offense is not the best defense. As foreign countries develop the capability of killing millions of people with organisms smaller than an eyelash, the United States’ most important defense is intellectual. It is human. It is scientists like William Capers Patrick III. For seven of the 28 years he spent at Fort Detrick, Mr. Patrick served as chief of the product development division where bacteria, toxins, fungi, viruses and other agents were cultivated. They were then “mated” with munition systems for military operations, but none were ever put into the weapons inventory. They remained prototypes.
Frederick County has something no other place in the country possesses — Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton, the first American saint canonized by the Roman Catholic Church. Sr. Elizabeth was also the only saint actually born on American soil. The National Shrine of Elizabeth Ann Seton, whose round top can be seen from Seton Avenue in Emmitsburg, draws 50,000 visitors a year and was designated a basilica by Pope John Paul.
(From one is a series of stories about the history of Frederick County which is celebrating its 250th anniversary this year.)
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
